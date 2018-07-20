DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Records tumble for Pakistan as Fakhar's double ton helps defeat Zimbabwe by 244 runs

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated July 20, 2018

Email


Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq set new record for Pakistan's highest-ever partnership in ODIs. — Photo courtesy PCB/Twitter
Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq set new record for Pakistan's highest-ever partnership in ODIs. — Photo courtesy PCB/Twitter

Records tumbled for Pakistan in Bulawayo, where the green shirts on Friday set a record-breaking 399-run target, beating Zimbabwe by 244 runs in the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series.

The green shirts' highest-ever total, which surpassed their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh, was bolstered by an impressive double ton by left-hander Fakhar Zaman, who today became the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs. His 210 not out also beat Saeed Anwar's previous 194-run record for Pakistan, set some 21 years ago.

Fakhar and Imamul Haq also broke the record for Pakistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket. The pair surpassed the previous record of 263 runs, set by Aamir Sohail and Inzamamul Haq against New Zealand in 1994.

The two also broke the world record for the highest-ever opening stand — set by Sarnath Jamahiriyas and Pul Charanga for Sri Lanka against England at Headingley in 2006 — making 304 together before Haq departed.

The hosts' innings was wrapped up in the 43rd over, with the team all out for 155 runs. Zimbabwe's 244-run defeat was their second heaviest in ODIs, and they avoided that calamity only through a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Elton Waggumbura and Donald Timpano.

Shadab took four wickets in 8.4 overs, giving away only 28 runs.

Pakistan XI:

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe XI:

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (w), Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG) TV Umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM)

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (30)

1000 characters
Imran Ghumman
Jul 20, 2018 03:50pm

Thats great! Congratulations to Pak XI and Fakhar Zaman! Bravo!

Amer Rao
Jul 20, 2018 03:52pm

Well done Fakhar.

Minhaj ul Islam
Jul 20, 2018 04:03pm

Well played.. great to watch such batting from Pakistan's side

León
Jul 20, 2018 04:06pm

Well done Fakhar!

Indian occupied kashmiri
Jul 20, 2018 04:07pm

Congratulations, fakhar for splendid double. You are one of the best among Pakistani players who play own hame with determination and for Pakistan. We miss Sharjeel khan as well . Love Pakistan from IOK.

GOURISHANKAR
Jul 20, 2018 04:09pm

Congratulations Fakhar Zaman. Welcome to the Double Centurion club.

IFA
Jul 20, 2018 04:13pm

Well done Pakistan especially Fakhar Zaman

salman
Jul 20, 2018 04:18pm

Well done Fakhar. Finally an explosive and consistent player for Pakistan.

Maaz
Jul 20, 2018 04:22pm

Great knock! Proud of you Fakhar Zaman.

King Akbar
Jul 20, 2018 04:26pm

Even though the opposition was weak, I would like to congratulate the team!

Keep it up! :)

Zee
Jul 20, 2018 04:53pm

Well done guys !

MG
Jul 20, 2018 04:53pm

Terrific batting by Fakhar

Pak-UK
Jul 20, 2018 05:09pm

What a humble guy.. well deserved.. Pakistan must give chance to Sahibzada Farhan in last match.

Rehan Khan
Jul 20, 2018 05:14pm

This is Awesome, even though it was a weak team, it takes patience to generate this big partnership. Pakistan is looking good for next year world cup. They need to keep grooming this young lads, keep the old players out and give more playing time to these guys. Keep Sohaib Malik as one experienced down the order batsmen and that is all we need. Our Bowling unit is strong, we just need to get these young players more playing time.

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 20, 2018 05:14pm

Spectacular innings by Fakhar and Imam.

Fida
Jul 20, 2018 05:37pm

20 runs away from becoming the fastest to ODI 1000 runs and still has 3 innings to do so. Well done !

Patient of Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2018 05:46pm

Well done Fakhar. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Neo
Jul 20, 2018 05:48pm

Congratulations to Pakistan and Fakhar Zaman. To score double century in odi played overseas is a massive achievement.

DARA KHAN
Jul 20, 2018 06:08pm

BRAVO

Khalid Mahmood Shahzad
Jul 20, 2018 06:12pm

Great Performance by Fakhar. Well Done. Congratulations

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 20, 2018 06:25pm

Excellent! Keep it up team Pakistan.

RAJ
Jul 20, 2018 06:48pm

Conratulations

khabboo
Jul 20, 2018 06:59pm

Zim are hardly a good team, but fair play to Fakhar Zaman, you still have to make the runs. He's had a great series.

usman
Jul 20, 2018 07:22pm

is it too early to say that Pakistan might have found Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar in Imam and Fakhar?

Alba
Jul 20, 2018 07:24pm

He is certainly a bright spot in Pakistan cricket. New talent always emerges.

Ishan
Jul 20, 2018 07:37pm

Congrats from India !

Rehan Khan
Jul 20, 2018 07:47pm

@usman too early to say that. Fakhar can be our best opener in a long long time. Cannot say the same about Imam just yet. He has yet to prove against solid squads and consistency. Fakhar has done that already. Fakhar is our future!

Ahad
Jul 20, 2018 08:40pm

Fakhar, you beauty!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2018 08:41pm

Records are made to be broken even if they are made against a weakest Zimbabwean cricket team ever, in the history.

dean
Jul 20, 2018 09:03pm

Well played young man!! yes it was a weak Zimbabwe team but still you have to make the runs. This Pakistani team is looking good with the added bonus of Shoaib Malik they will be serious contenders for the World Cup next year In England.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...