Records tumble for Pakistan as Fakhar's double ton helps defeat Zimbabwe by 244 runs

Records tumbled for Pakistan in Bulawayo, where the green shirts on Friday set a record-breaking 399-run target, beating Zimbabwe by 244 runs in the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series.

The green shirts' highest-ever total, which surpassed their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh, was bolstered by an impressive double ton by left-hander Fakhar Zaman, who today became the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs. His 210 not out also beat Saeed Anwar's previous 194-run record for Pakistan, set some 21 years ago.

Fakhar and Imamul Haq also broke the record for Pakistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket. The pair surpassed the previous record of 263 runs, set by Aamir Sohail and Inzamamul Haq against New Zealand in 1994.

The two also broke the world record for the highest-ever opening stand — set by Sarnath Jamahiriyas and Pul Charanga for Sri Lanka against England at Headingley in 2006 — making 304 together before Haq departed.

The hosts' innings was wrapped up in the 43rd over, with the team all out for 155 runs. Zimbabwe's 244-run defeat was their second heaviest in ODIs, and they avoided that calamity only through a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Elton Waggumbura and Donald Timpano.

Shadab took four wickets in 8.4 overs, giving away only 28 runs.

Pakistan XI:

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe XI:

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (w), Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG) TV Umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM)