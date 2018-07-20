Records tumble for Pakistan as Fakhar's double ton helps defeat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
Records tumbled for Pakistan in Bulawayo, where the green shirts on Friday set a record-breaking 399-run target, beating Zimbabwe by 244 runs in the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series.
The green shirts' highest-ever total, which surpassed their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh, was bolstered by an impressive double ton by left-hander Fakhar Zaman, who today became the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs. His 210 not out also beat Saeed Anwar's previous 194-run record for Pakistan, set some 21 years ago.
Fakhar and Imamul Haq also broke the record for Pakistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket. The pair surpassed the previous record of 263 runs, set by Aamir Sohail and Inzamamul Haq against New Zealand in 1994.
The two also broke the world record for the highest-ever opening stand — set by Sarnath Jamahiriyas and Pul Charanga for Sri Lanka against England at Headingley in 2006 — making 304 together before Haq departed.
The hosts' innings was wrapped up in the 43rd over, with the team all out for 155 runs. Zimbabwe's 244-run defeat was their second heaviest in ODIs, and they avoided that calamity only through a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Elton Waggumbura and Donald Timpano.
Shadab took four wickets in 8.4 overs, giving away only 28 runs.
Pakistan XI:
Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.
Zimbabwe XI:
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (w), Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG) TV Umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM)
Comments (30)
This is Awesome, even though it was a weak team, it takes patience to generate this big partnership. Pakistan is looking good for next year world cup. They need to keep grooming this young lads, keep the old players out and give more playing time to these guys. Keep Sohaib Malik as one experienced down the order batsmen and that is all we need. Our Bowling unit is strong, we just need to get these young players more playing time.
20 runs away from becoming the fastest to ODI 1000 runs and still has 3 innings to do so. Well done !
Zim are hardly a good team, but fair play to Fakhar Zaman, you still have to make the runs. He's had a great series.
is it too early to say that Pakistan might have found Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar in Imam and Fakhar?
He is certainly a bright spot in Pakistan cricket. New talent always emerges.
Congrats from India !
@usman too early to say that. Fakhar can be our best opener in a long long time. Cannot say the same about Imam just yet. He has yet to prove against solid squads and consistency. Fakhar has done that already. Fakhar is our future!
Records are made to be broken even if they are made against a weakest Zimbabwean cricket team ever, in the history.
Well played young man!! yes it was a weak Zimbabwe team but still you have to make the runs. This Pakistani team is looking good with the added bonus of Shoaib Malik they will be serious contenders for the World Cup next year In England.