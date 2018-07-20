Records tumble for Pakistan as Fakhar's double ton bolsters highest-ever total of 399
Records are tumbling for Pakistan in Bulawayo, where the green shirts on Friday smashed a record-breaking 399 runs in their innings, setting a fierce target for Zimbabwe in the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series.
The green shirts' highest-ever total, which surpasses their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh, was bolstered by an impressive double ton by left-hander Fakhar Zaman, who today became the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs. His 210 not out beats Saeed Anwar's previous 194-run record for Pakistan.
Earlier today, Fakhar and Imamul Haq also broke the record for Pakistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket.
The pair surpassed the previous record of 263 runs, set by Aamir Sohail and Inzamamul Haq against New Zealand in 1994.
Pakistan XI:
Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.
Zimbabwe XI:
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (w), Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG) TV Umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM)
Comments (15)
Thats great! Congratulations to Pak XI and Fakhar Zaman! Bravo!
Well done Fakhar.
Well played.. great to watch such batting from Pakistan's side
Well done Fakhar!
Congratulations, fakhar for splendid double. You are one of the best among Pakistani players who play own hame with determination and for Pakistan. We miss Sharjeel khan as well . Love Pakistan from IOK.
Congratulations Fakhar Zaman. Welcome to the Double Centurion club.
Well done Pakistan especially Fakhar Zaman
Well done Fakhar. Finally an explosive and consistent player for Pakistan.
Great knock! Proud of you Fakhar Zaman.
Even though the opposition was weak, I would like to congratulate the team!
Keep it up! :)
Well done guys !
Terrific batting by Fakhar
What a humble guy.. well deserved.. Pakistan must give chance to Sahibzada Farhan in last match.
This is Awesome, even though it was a weak team, it takes patience to generate this big partnership. Pakistan is looking good for next year world cup. They need to keep grooming this young lads, keep the old players out and give more playing time to these guys. Keep Sohaib Malik as one experienced down the order batsmen and that is all we need. Our Bowling unit is strong, we just need to get these young players more playing time.
Spectacular innings by Fakhar and Imam.