Records tumble for Pakistan as Fakhar's double ton bolsters highest-ever total of 399

Records are tumbling for Pakistan in Bulawayo, where the green shirts on Friday smashed a record-breaking 399 runs in their innings, setting a fierce target for Zimbabwe in the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series.

The green shirts' highest-ever total, which surpasses their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh, was bolstered by an impressive double ton by left-hander Fakhar Zaman, who today became the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs. His 210 not out beats Saeed Anwar's previous 194-run record for Pakistan.

Earlier today, Fakhar and Imamul Haq also broke the record for Pakistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket.

The pair surpassed the previous record of 263 runs, set by Aamir Sohail and Inzamamul Haq against New Zealand in 1994.

Pakistan XI:

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe XI:

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (w), Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG) TV Umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM)