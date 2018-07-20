DAWN.COM

Records tumble for Pakistan as Fakhar's double ton bolsters highest-ever total of 399

Dawn.comUpdated July 20, 2018

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq set new record for Pakistan's highest-ever partnership in ODIs. — Photo courtesy PCB/Twitter
Records are tumbling for Pakistan in Bulawayo, where the green shirts on Friday smashed a record-breaking 399 runs in their innings, setting a fierce target for Zimbabwe in the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series.

The green shirts' highest-ever total, which surpasses their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh, was bolstered by an impressive double ton by left-hander Fakhar Zaman, who today became the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs. His 210 not out beats Saeed Anwar's previous 194-run record for Pakistan.

Earlier today, Fakhar and Imamul Haq also broke the record for Pakistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket.

The pair surpassed the previous record of 263 runs, set by Aamir Sohail and Inzamamul Haq against New Zealand in 1994.

Pakistan XI:

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe XI:

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray (w), Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG) TV Umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM)

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Imran Ghumman
Jul 20, 2018 03:50pm

Thats great! Congratulations to Pak XI and Fakhar Zaman! Bravo!

Amer Rao
Jul 20, 2018 03:52pm

Well done Fakhar.

Minhaj ul Islam
Jul 20, 2018 04:03pm

Well played.. great to watch such batting from Pakistan's side

León
Jul 20, 2018 04:06pm

Well done Fakhar!

Indian occupied kashmiri
Jul 20, 2018 04:07pm

Congratulations, fakhar for splendid double. You are one of the best among Pakistani players who play own hame with determination and for Pakistan. We miss Sharjeel khan as well . Love Pakistan from IOK.

GOURISHANKAR
Jul 20, 2018 04:09pm

Congratulations Fakhar Zaman. Welcome to the Double Centurion club.

IFA
Jul 20, 2018 04:13pm

Well done Pakistan especially Fakhar Zaman

salman
Jul 20, 2018 04:18pm

Well done Fakhar. Finally an explosive and consistent player for Pakistan.

Maaz
Jul 20, 2018 04:22pm

Great knock! Proud of you Fakhar Zaman.

King Akbar
Jul 20, 2018 04:26pm

Even though the opposition was weak, I would like to congratulate the team!

Keep it up! :)

Zee
Jul 20, 2018 04:53pm

Well done guys !

MG
Jul 20, 2018 04:53pm

Terrific batting by Fakhar

Pak-UK
Jul 20, 2018 05:09pm

What a humble guy.. well deserved.. Pakistan must give chance to Sahibzada Farhan in last match.

Rehan Khan
Jul 20, 2018 05:14pm

This is Awesome, even though it was a weak team, it takes patience to generate this big partnership. Pakistan is looking good for next year world cup. They need to keep grooming this young lads, keep the old players out and give more playing time to these guys. Keep Sohaib Malik as one experienced down the order batsmen and that is all we need. Our Bowling unit is strong, we just need to get these young players more playing time.

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 20, 2018 05:14pm

Spectacular innings by Fakhar and Imam.

