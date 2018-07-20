Trust the ECP to hold free and fair elections: Senate chairman

Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday threw his support behind the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), backing the watchdog to hold "free and fair elections".

A series of terrorism incidents and the subsequent impediments in holding elections rallies have led some — including Sanjrani's predecessor Raza Rabbani — to claim that the July 25 polls are already controversial.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also predicted that the coming general elections will be the dirtiest, most micromanaged and most intensively participated polls in the country’s history.

Sanjrani, however, has urged all the stakeholders "to trust the ECP; the elections will be free and fair".

"The election commission was strengthened and its members were nominated by the parliament so we should trust them."

Sanjrani, who became the chairman of the upper house in March, further said: "All the institutions, including Senate's standing committee, are working [towards holding free and fair elections]."