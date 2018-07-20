DAWN.COM

Trust the ECP to hold free and fair elections: Senate chairman

Nadir GuramaniJuly 20, 2018

Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday threw his support behind the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), backing the watchdog to hold "free and fair elections".

A series of terrorism incidents and the subsequent impediments in holding elections rallies have led some — including Sanjrani's predecessor Raza Rabbani — to claim that the July 25 polls are already controversial.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also predicted that the coming general elections will be the dirtiest, most micromanaged and most intensively participated polls in the country’s history.

Sanjrani, however, has urged all the stakeholders "to trust the ECP; the elections will be free and fair".

"The election commission was strengthened and its members were nominated by the parliament so we should trust them."

Sanjrani, who became the chairman of the upper house in March, further said: "All the institutions, including Senate's standing committee, are working [towards holding free and fair elections]."

Gen Pasha Ret.
Jul 20, 2018 02:30pm

What are you talking about - Ahmadis have already been excluded and discriminated against - why don’t you make mention of that . Even more disappointing is the fact that Dawn has run a story about this earlier today but already closed the comments section ! - so much for free press lol

M. Saeed
Jul 20, 2018 02:32pm

Come what may, these elections have already been marred with uncountable controversies.

Najum
Jul 20, 2018 02:37pm

Sanjrani's own induction is questionable; borderline illegal, if it were an authentic democracy.

Tahir Raouf
Jul 20, 2018 02:54pm

Look who is talking about free and fair elections, he himself came through dubious game

ALLIABSOLUTIONS
Jul 20, 2018 03:01pm

yes exactly as they had the Senate elections culminating n a very popular chairman of senate

syed ali
Jul 20, 2018 03:09pm

ECP, this is not election.

vb jee
Jul 20, 2018 03:21pm

The one elected by horse-trading himself ensuring people to trust ECP...

Sami Ullah
Jul 20, 2018 03:31pm

PMLn did the election reforms under pressure from PTI set-ins and thus the results should be fair now and acceptable to them.

