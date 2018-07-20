Trust the ECP to hold free and fair elections: Senate chairman
Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday threw his support behind the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), backing the watchdog to hold "free and fair elections".
A series of terrorism incidents and the subsequent impediments in holding elections rallies have led some — including Sanjrani's predecessor Raza Rabbani — to claim that the July 25 polls are already controversial.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also predicted that the coming general elections will be the dirtiest, most micromanaged and most intensively participated polls in the country’s history.
Sanjrani, however, has urged all the stakeholders "to trust the ECP; the elections will be free and fair".
"The election commission was strengthened and its members were nominated by the parliament so we should trust them."
Sanjrani, who became the chairman of the upper house in March, further said: "All the institutions, including Senate's standing committee, are working [towards holding free and fair elections]."
Comments (8)
What are you talking about - Ahmadis have already been excluded and discriminated against - why don’t you make mention of that . Even more disappointing is the fact that Dawn has run a story about this earlier today but already closed the comments section ! - so much for free press lol
Come what may, these elections have already been marred with uncountable controversies.
Sanjrani's own induction is questionable; borderline illegal, if it were an authentic democracy.
Look who is talking about free and fair elections, he himself came through dubious game
yes exactly as they had the Senate elections culminating n a very popular chairman of senate
ECP, this is not election.
The one elected by horse-trading himself ensuring people to trust ECP...
PMLn did the election reforms under pressure from PTI set-ins and thus the results should be fair now and acceptable to them.