DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Dark clouds are looming over elections': PML-N senators express reservations ahead of polls

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated July 20, 2018

Email


Senators belonging to the embattled PML-N on Friday expressed serious reservations regarding the countrywide elections due in less than a week, and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government address their concerns urgently.

Speaking during a session requisitioned by the PML-N, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi warned that "dark clouds are looming over the elections" and that the nation would have to bear a "heavy loss" if the situation didn't change.

He said it was the ECP's responsibility to hold free and fair elections, adding that, besides PML-N, other parties have also expressed reservations over the current circumstances.

Survey: Only 41% of respondents believe the 2018 elections will be free and fair

He then went on to list several concerns of his party in the lead-up to the polls.

Abbasi claimed that political parties are not being allowed opportunities to conduct their election campaigns; that "filters are being installed" before the elections and that police personnel are hounding PML-N leaders.

"The [caretaker] government should tell us: what is our fault?" the senator asked. He also asked why the ECP had not issued directions to prevent arrests of political workers.

"[We] don't see free and fair elections taking place in Pakistan," he said, adding that the PML-N's link with voters could not be broken by imprisoning its quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Abbasi also alleged that an atmosphere was being created for "one leader" to run his election campaign and urged the ECP to "open its eyes".

"Don't establish customs which you might regret tomorrow," he cautioned. "Our reservations should be addressed."

'New York Times is not a PML-N newspaper'

PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed in his speech said if the results of the July 25 elections come out in favour of "those with empty chairs [at rallies]" — an apparent reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — and against "those with filled rallies" — a reference to the PML-N — then "the anger will not be against the winners, but those who enabled the winners".

He said elements in Pakistan had not learnt from its electoral history, adding that international media too has published or broadcast concerns over the elections.

"The New York Times is not a PML-N-owned newspaper," he said. "And neither are other broadcasting houses."

"You have done the interference that you had to do in the elections," he said, without naming whom he was addressing. "You have broken and formed political parties using your force."

"Don't commit acts that will damage your reputation [...] do not interfere in the election results," he added

"This country was not conquered by the royal military army battalion," Rasheed added acidly.

'Visit from agriculture department officials'

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed meanwhile claimed that some party workers from Okara had called him yesterday and said that they were approached by "people from the agriculture department" — a phrase the PML-N has been using in reference to security personnel — who had asked them to vote for the "jeep".

"I told them the jeep has been punctured now," Syed said, adding that he will reveal the names and ranks of the persons who are allegedly forcing his party workers to switch loyalties.

"The filth that [they] wanted to create has been created," he said. "Let free elections be held now ... or the reaction will be such that no force will be able to stop it."

The PML-N senator also said that the caretaker government had "failed completely" and suggested that his party will move to have the Constitution amended in order to eliminate the caretaker set-up.

He claimed that some journalists had told him that the verdict against Nawaz Sharif and others in the Avenfield reference was announced "immediately after something was brought [into the accountability court] in a bag [marked with] Serena Hotels [insignia]".

He alleged that the judgement against Sharif was pre-written and a conspiracy was planned to sentence the former prime minister before the elections in order to prevent him from taking part in the election campaign.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator retired Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum expressed a lack of confidence in Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari, saying he doesn't possess the experience required for his post.

"The Punjab chief minister can be a good professor [instead]," he said.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad taunted the Punjab chief minister, saying his 'Askari' surname was befitting because he supports the 'Askari' forces.

Senator Qayyum complained that the PML-N government had never registered cases against opponents "even if they protested in front of parliament", yet his party's workers have now been booked in various cases in Punjab.

Speaking during the session, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq expressed reservations over the decision to give magisterial powers to Rangers personnel during elections.

The PPP had earlier conveyed similar concerns.

"There is no past precedent of Rangers being granted [magisterial] powers," she noted.

Trust the ECP to hold free and fair elections: Sanjrani

The Senate chairman had earlier in the day thrown his support behind the ECP, backing the watchdog to hold "free and fair elections".

A series of terrorism incidents and the subsequent impediments in holding elections rallies have led some — including Sadiq Sanjrani's predecessor, Raza Rabbani — to claim that the July 25 polls are already controversial.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also predicted that the coming general elections will be the dirtiest, most micromanaged and most intensively participated polls in the country’s history.

Sanjrani, however, has urged all the stakeholders "to trust the ECP" and believes that "the elections will be free and fair".

"The election commission was strengthened and its members were nominated by parliament, so we should trust them."

Sanjrani, who became the chairman of the upper house in March, further said: "All the institutions, including the Senate's standing committee, are working [towards holding free and fair elections]."

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan
Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Gen Pasha Ret.
Jul 20, 2018 02:30pm

What are you talking about - Ahmadis have already been excluded and discriminated against - why don’t you make mention of that . Even more disappointing is the fact that Dawn has run a story about this earlier today but already closed the comments section ! - so much for free press lol

M. Saeed
Jul 20, 2018 02:32pm

Come what may, these elections have already been marred with uncountable controversies.

Najum
Jul 20, 2018 02:37pm

Sanjrani's own induction is questionable; borderline illegal, if it were an authentic democracy.

Tahir Raouf
Jul 20, 2018 02:54pm

Look who is talking about free and fair elections, he himself came through dubious game

ALLIABSOLUTIONS
Jul 20, 2018 03:01pm

yes exactly as they had the Senate elections culminating n a very popular chairman of senate

syed ali
Jul 20, 2018 03:09pm

ECP, this is not election.

vb jee
Jul 20, 2018 03:21pm

The one elected by horse-trading himself ensuring people to trust ECP...

Sami Ullah
Jul 20, 2018 03:31pm

PMLn did the election reforms under pressure from PTI set-ins and thus the results should be fair now and acceptable to them.

jawaid
Jul 20, 2018 04:01pm

The way senate chairmanship has been won, has already driven away rather killed the entity called "Trust"

RUMI
Jul 20, 2018 04:09pm

Senate chairman said that trust the ECP for free and fair election but Sir your own election in the Senate was not free and fair.

waheed
Jul 20, 2018 04:21pm

Senate chairman endeavoring to please his appointing authority.

Harmony-1©
Jul 20, 2018 05:10pm

@M. Saeed - The only "controversy" is that those parties who have been used to getting a freehand in rigging are not getting it, for once. That's what your hue & cry is all about.

Abdul Rahman Jan
Jul 20, 2018 05:49pm

Sanjrani is himself an appointee of the establishment, which is now backing a particular party to win the elections. It's all a sham. Democracy is dead in Pakistan.

Alba
Jul 20, 2018 06:53pm

They are being "forced" by the mood of the voters. Nothing more nothing less.

RUMI
Jul 20, 2018 06:56pm

It is still looking difficult for Imran Khan to become PM of Pakistan. I think it is only solution to ban every political party beside PTI to participate in the election. Only then Imran Khan has a chance of becoming the PM.

ali
Jul 20, 2018 07:06pm

What you sow, sow you reap.

Shiib
Jul 20, 2018 07:21pm

@ RUMI seems you are also a day dreaming like PMLN.....?Wait and watch and then enjoy....

Nick
Jul 20, 2018 07:23pm

PML-N losing and crying foul. We need new leadership.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...