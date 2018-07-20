Abid Boxer granted interim bail, vows to 'blow the lid off secrets'

Infamous former police inspector Abid Hussain, aka Abid Boxer, who has been named in several cases of murder, attempted murder and land-grabbing in Punjab, was on Friday granted bail by a sessions court in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported.

After the Lahore High Court was informed on Monday that Boxer had been extradited to Pakistan from UAE in February, the accused, accompanied by his attorney, showed up in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rehmat Ali.

Boxer's lawyer claimed that the cases against his client are "baseless" and that Boxer has been targeted as part of a "vindictive" campaign. He requested that the court grant Boxer interim bail — a request the court agreed to.

The court granted Boxer bail till August 4 and ordered him to submit Rs100,000 as surety for each of the 10 cases against him. Following the grant of bail, the court directed the police not to arrest the accused.

Later on, Boxer, who seemed in good spirits, told media that he would "blow the lid off many secrets".

Who is Abid Boxer?

Abid Hussain had joined the police department in 1988 as an assistant sub-inspector. He was later promoted to the rank of inspector. He fled Pakistan in 2008 after the police lodged cases against him under murder, attempted murder, fraud and forgery charges.

The murder case that forced Hussain to flee Pakistan was lodged against him at Qila Gujjar Singh police station after the death of a retired army brigadier, Naseem Ashraf. Ashraf’s wife had lodged the case accusing the former inspector of killing her husband. She alleged that Hussain had wanted to grab a cinema owned by the retired brigadier in 2008.

The complainant later died under mysterious circumstances and it was suspected that she too was killed at the behest of Boxer.

In February, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had alleged that the former inspector had confessed to killing people on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"Police never kill people until and unless a chief minister orders or grants permission to kill people," he had quoted Abid as saying.

"Abid Boxer fled to Dubai as Shahbaz Sharif wanted to kill him because he could expose the chief minister," Khan had alleged.