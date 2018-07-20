DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Abid Boxer granted interim bail, vows to 'blow the lid off secrets'

Rana BilalUpdated July 20, 2018

Email


Photo by author
Photo by author

Infamous former police inspector Abid Hussain, aka Abid Boxer, who has been named in several cases of murder, attempted murder and land-grabbing in Punjab, was on Friday granted bail by a sessions court in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported.

After the Lahore High Court was informed on Monday that Boxer had been extradited to Pakistan from UAE in February, the accused, accompanied by his attorney, showed up in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rehmat Ali.

Boxer's lawyer claimed that the cases against his client are "baseless" and that Boxer has been targeted as part of a "vindictive" campaign. He requested that the court grant Boxer interim bail — a request the court agreed to.

The court granted Boxer bail till August 4 and ordered him to submit Rs100,000 as surety for each of the 10 cases against him. Following the grant of bail, the court directed the police not to arrest the accused.

Later on, Boxer, who seemed in good spirits, told media that he would "blow the lid off many secrets".

Who is Abid Boxer?

Abid Hussain had joined the police department in 1988 as an assistant sub-inspector. He was later promoted to the rank of inspector. He fled Pakistan in 2008 after the police lodged cases against him under murder, attempted murder, fraud and forgery charges.

The murder case that forced Hussain to flee Pakistan was lodged against him at Qila Gujjar Singh police station after the death of a retired army brigadier, Naseem Ashraf. Ashraf’s wife had lodged the case accusing the former inspector of killing her husband. She alleged that Hussain had wanted to grab a cinema owned by the retired brigadier in 2008.

The complainant later died under mysterious circumstances and it was suspected that she too was killed at the behest of Boxer.

In February, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had alleged that the former inspector had confessed to killing people on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"Police never kill people until and unless a chief minister orders or grants permission to kill people," he had quoted Abid as saying.

"Abid Boxer fled to Dubai as Shahbaz Sharif wanted to kill him because he could expose the chief minister," Khan had alleged.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Amer Rao
Jul 20, 2018 02:25pm

I am sure, there will be many like Abid Boxers in Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...