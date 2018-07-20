DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sharifs' legal team given certified copies of Avenfield conviction appeals

Malik AsadJuly 20, 2018

Email


The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued certified copies of appeals and petitions filed by the Sharif family against their convictions in the Avenfield properties reference.

The Sharif family’s legal team had applied for certified copies of all documents for the purpose of maintaining their record and discussing the case with their clients.

A legal team comprising Khawaja Haris, Barrister Saad Hashmi and Zaafir Khan is representing Nawaz Sharif, while the ousted premier's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law, retired Capt Mohammad Safdar, are being represented by Amjad Pervaiz, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Naseem Saqlain.

The order sheets issued by IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb adjourned the appeals which challenged the convictions, and also called for suspension of the sentences until the last week of July.

The bench directed the registrar's office to fix this matter before any available bench in the last week of this month.

The written order also issued directions for preparing paper books for the appeals which should not exceed 100 pages each.

The date of the next hearing set for appeals seeking transfer of the Al Azizia and Flagship references from the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court in Islamabad is July 30.

Meanwhile, the administration of Adiala Jail did not permit the Sharif' lawyers to meet their detained clients.

Their meeting was fixed for July 19 but was cancelled by the order of superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Since then, jail authorities have assured the legal team that they will be allowed to meet the Sharifs but a date has not conveyed to them. Subsequently, the legal team, including advocates Haris and Pervaiz, left for Lahore on Thursday night.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...