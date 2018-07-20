Sharifs' legal team given certified copies of Avenfield conviction appeals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued certified copies of appeals and petitions filed by the Sharif family against their convictions in the Avenfield properties reference.

The Sharif family’s legal team had applied for certified copies of all documents for the purpose of maintaining their record and discussing the case with their clients.

A legal team comprising Khawaja Haris, Barrister Saad Hashmi and Zaafir Khan is representing Nawaz Sharif, while the ousted premier's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law, retired Capt Mohammad Safdar, are being represented by Amjad Pervaiz, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Naseem Saqlain.

The order sheets issued by IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb adjourned the appeals which challenged the convictions, and also called for suspension of the sentences until the last week of July.

The bench directed the registrar's office to fix this matter before any available bench in the last week of this month.

The written order also issued directions for preparing paper books for the appeals which should not exceed 100 pages each.

The date of the next hearing set for appeals seeking transfer of the Al Azizia and Flagship references from the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court in Islamabad is July 30.

Meanwhile, the administration of Adiala Jail did not permit the Sharif' lawyers to meet their detained clients.

Their meeting was fixed for July 19 but was cancelled by the order of superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Since then, jail authorities have assured the legal team that they will be allowed to meet the Sharifs but a date has not conveyed to them. Subsequently, the legal team, including advocates Haris and Pervaiz, left for Lahore on Thursday night.