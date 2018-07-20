DAWN.COM

Justice Siddiqui donates Rs1m to SC fund for dams

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterJuly 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The senior puisne judge of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, on Thursday contributed Rs1 million to the Supreme Court fund for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Justice Siddiqui, in a letter addressed to the registrar of the apex court, said that in response to a call of the Supreme Court to facilitate the nation and for the cause of beloved Pakistan, he was enclosing a cheque for Rs1 million, the net salary for June, as his contribution to the Supreme Court Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

The IHC judge said the receipt of the contribution might kindly be issued in the name of his late parents Qazi Aziz-ur-Rehman and Mrs Ume Kalsoom.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2018

