DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Plea against conviction of Sharifs referred to LHC CJ

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 20, 2018

Email


LAHORE: A single-member bench on Thursday referred to the Lahore High Court chief justice a petition challenging the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, for constitution of a larger bench to decide the matter.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi observed that legal points raised in the petition were important in nature and required to be heard by a larger bench.

Senior lawyer A.K. Dogar filed the petition assailing the conviction of the Sharifs besides challenging the existence of the NAO.

The lawyer pleaded that former premier Nawaz Sharif and others had been convicted by a court which had no jurisdiction because the law under which it (court) had been created was a dead law.

He said the high court should suspend the operation of the accountability court’s judgement for being a court established under a non-existent law.

Questioning the validity of the NAB law, Mr Dogar argued that the ordinance had been promulgated by military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf under the Provisional Constitu­tion Order (PCO) No 1 of 1999 as well as Order No 9 of 1999.

He said the order No 9 was pro­mulgated only to amend PCO No 1 of 1999 by inserting Sec­tion 5A (1) into it to the eff­ect that limitation of 120 days prescribed under Article 89 of the Constitution to any ord­inance by the president would not be applicable to the laws made under PCO No 1 of 1999.

He said that under Article 270-AA of the Constitution through the 18th amendment, the PCO No 1 of 1999 was declared without lawful authority and of no legal effect. He argued that once the PCO No 1 was declared without lawful authority and of no legal effect, the amendments to it made under order No 9 of 1999 would also stand lapsed and, therefore, the limitation period of 120 days prescribed under Article 89 would be applicable to the NAB ordinance.

Advocate Dogar asked the court to declare that after the 18th Amendment and insertion of Article 270-AA into the Consti­tution, the NAB ordinance had ceased to be the law and become non-existent and a dead letter.

He stated that thousands of people had been suffering from the agony of proceedings under a law which was constitutionally non-existent. Therefore, he said, all these proceedings should also be declared unlawful.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PANAMAGATE
Pakistan

Read more

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...