DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran says businessmen to have say in policy-making

Mansoor MalikUpdated July 20, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has assured the business community representatives that they would be taken on board in policy-making if his party forms the government after the election.

Speaking to traders in an event at a hotel earlier on Thursday, he said PTI had envisioned minimising sales and withholding taxes in a bid to attract foreign investment.

Read: Has Imran Khan's moment arrived?

Meanwhile, in his election campaign in Lahore on Thursday, Imran Khan addressed five public meetings in different constituencies in the city. His schedule of public meetings was somehow disturbed due to rain. However, the respective candidates hurriedly made arrangements. In one case, the venue was changed as the rainwater had inundated the actual venue.

Addressing the meetings, the PTI chief vowed that the weak and have-nots would be uplifted in Naya Pakistan after the election. He asserted he would be in Lahore till the election campaign ends as ‘Lahore decides the fate of Punjab and Punjab eventually decides the fate of Pakistan’.

‘Lahore decides fate of Punjab and Pakistan’

Imran Khan said he had tried to end the divide of haves and have-nots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his party’s tenure. He said the poor families were given health cards worth Rs540,000 for quality treatment in any private sector hospital.

“The public schools were reformed and thousands of students from the private sector switched over to public schools. The reformation of KP police helped in curbing terrorism.”

Chiding former chief minister and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Mr Khan said a corrupt leader could never be the guardian of the poor.

“Mr Sharif spent most of Punjab’s development budget in Lahore and that too in selected areas and grabbed commission.”

The PTI chief reiterated his stance that he would never compromise and make alliance with the PPP even if he would have to sit in the opposition.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Guilty without proof

Guilty without proof

An examination of the Avenfield judgement leaves one with mixed feelings of shock, horror — and amusement.
The last lap

The last lap

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP has generated more positive vibes through Bilawal in the KP and Punjab poll campaigns than it has in the last

Editorial

Updated July 20, 2018

Transparent trial

A WRONG decision has been officially denied and now reversed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has already been...
July 20, 2018

Tackling ‘fake news’

SOCIAL media has become ubiquitous in modern life — and so, too, has its propensity to be misused to spread false...
July 20, 2018

Melting glaciers

NEWS coming in from Gilgit about the potential formation of another glacial lake in Ghizer district should give ...
July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...