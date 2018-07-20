DAWN.COM

PM orders strict security of political leadership

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 20, 2018

LAHORE: Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk has called for paying special attention to safety and security of political leadership and general public attending corner meetings during election campaign.

Presiding over a meeting held at the Governor House here on Thursday to review law and order and measures taken to ensure peace and security regarding the July 25 elections, he stressed the administration should maintain a close liaison with political leadership to ensure strict compliance of election code of conduct and the security protocols.

Read: Leaders of all major parties under threat, Nacta tells ECP

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi, ministers Shaukat Javed, Zafar Mehmood, Ahmed Waqas Riaz, Chief Secretary Akber Durrani, IG Kaleem Imam, Provincial Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain and senior government officials.

The prime minister lauded the efforts being made and the coordination exhibited by the law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order in the province. He said with election day in sight, greater efforts, vigilance and coordination was needed to ensure smooth and peaceful completion of the polling process.

Mr Durrani also briefed the media on the arrangements made to maintain law and order during the electioneering in the province. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued directions to put security on high alert to counter the plans of terrorists, extremists and other anti-social elements in the province ahead of the general elections.

In his letter to Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO), besides regional, district and city police officers, the IG sought expedited search, sweep and intelligence-based combing operations in the province.

He ordered installation of mobile check post under the supervision of circle officers in sensitive areas, besides increased patrolling of Dolphin, PRU and other forces for security of election campaigns.

The IG ordered prompt action against violators of Loudspeaker Act, Aerial firing and hate speeches etc.

He ordered strict action against those violating the Tenant Registration Act.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2018

