Ahmadis not to take part in election

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated July 20, 2018

CHINIOT: The Ahmadiya Community has dissociated itself from the upcoming general elections due to ‘discriminatory treatment’.

In a press statement, a community spokesman said though the elections would be held under a joint electoral system, there was, however, a separate voters’ list for the Ahmadis.

“Currently there is one voters list that includes all religious groups, including Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Zoroastrians and Sikhs, whereas in the case of Ahmadis, a separate voters list is being prepared. This discriminatory treatment on the basis of religion is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise the Ahmadis of Pakistan from the electoral process and denying them their right to vote.”

He said such a behaviour went against the vision of the founding father of the country Muhammad Ali Jinnah and contravened both the Constitution and the very purpose of the joint electoral system.

“Therefore, in view of the prevailing circumstance, the Ahmadis of Pakistan will once again not be participating in the general elections.”

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2018

Moiz
Jul 20, 2018 11:31am

Unfortunate

