Pims deputes medical teams at Sihala rest house

A ReporterUpdated July 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Thursday deputed medical teams at the Police Training College Rest House Sihala.

The all-women teams of doctors and nurses will stay at the rest house round the clock as will an ambulance of the hospital. Directions to this effect were passed by the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division.

Media reports are already circulating that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar will be moved to the rest house.

According to a Pims notification, available with Dawn and dated July 19, 2018, a duty roster of medical staff has been made who will work in different shifts.

The document says that the duty hours have been divided into three shifts for morning, evening and night. The morning shift will be from 8am to 2pm, the evening shift will be from 2pm to 8pm and the night shift will be from 8pm to 8am.

A doctor at the hospital says that as per their understanding, the directives were given due to the possible shifting of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar from Adiala jail to the rest house.

“We requested that male doctors and nurses be deputed at night but we were strictly directed that only women should be deputed and that no men will be allowed. We will provide the staff with pick and drop facilities to ensure they reach on time,” he said.

As per the notification, Clinical Coordinator Dr Arshad Janjua has been nominated for coordination and to ensure timely movement. When contacted, Dr Janjua confirmed that staff has been deputed at the rest house as per the government’s directions.

Staff reporter adds from Lahore: An official of the Punjab Home Department said that the rest house lacks security arrangements. For example, it is situated in the middle of a spacious college where cadets receive physical training. The facility also does not have boundary or security walls and can be accessed by anyone inside the college.

“It is not a secluded place as is required for the safe housing of a prisoner,” an official said.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2018

