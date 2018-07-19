DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Suicide bomber responsible for Mastung attack identified: CTD

Syed Ali ShahJuly 19, 2018

Email


The suicide bomber behind the Mastung attack has been identified by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Balochistan police said on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya made this announcement at a press conference held in Quetta to brief the media regarding the investigation into the attack.

The Mastung bombing which took place on July 13 during a corner meeting organised by Mir Siraj Raisani — a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate for PB-35 (Mastung) — claimed the lives of 128 people while injuring more than 200. The attack was the deadliest since the 2014 carnage at Peshawar's Army Public School.

DIG Goraya said that the man behind the suicide bombing has been identified as Hafeez Nawaz. He was a resident of Mirpur Sakro, 33km away from Thatta.

The bomber's brother and sister had reportedly moved to Afghanistan two years ago.

The senior officer appreciated the efforts and cooperation of the Karachi CTD towards the investigation.

Also read: Elections and violent conflict

He said that no facilitator of the bombing had yet been arrested while adding that the facilitators are suspected to be local residents.

"The suicide bomber was seated in the fourth row during the corner meeting. He stepped forward to stand near the stage before detonating his explosives," revealed Goraya.

Providing further details into the investigation, he said that the police had recovered the bomber's hand from the scene of the crime, which enabled them to ascertain his identity through fingerprinting.

The DIG added that the forensic team had collected samples from the site and a report of their findings is expected soon.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Dawn Interactive Election Map
  • View results of the 2002/2008/2013 elections searchable by NA seat, or view 2018 constituencies
  • Analyse hotly contested seats based on difference in votes between winner and runner-up
  • Watch live results on election day
Data provided by DAWN GIS, powered by TPL Maps

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anatomy of arson

Anatomy of arson

Forest fires in the Margalla Hills are almost always man-made. ISLAMABAD is one of...

Editorial

July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...
Updated July 18, 2018

Tumbling economy

WITH the most recent round of depreciation in the exchange rate, anxiety is mounting in the business community...
July 18, 2018

A turning point?

IT is a necessary and welcome recognition by the US. If peace is to be achieved in Afghanistan, the US will have to...
July 18, 2018

Avoidable tragedy

IT is nothing less than the stuff of nightmares: families out for an evening of joyrides suddenly hit by tragedy ...