DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Meeting with Sharifs cancelled by Adiala Jail authorities, says Nawaz's lawyer

Malik AsadUpdated July 19, 2018

Email


Adiala Jail administration on Thursday cancelled a meeting between incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Capt Muhammad Safdar, and their legal team.

The legal team was trying to meet the Sharif family detained at Adiala Jail following their conviction in the Avenfield properties reference.

On Wednesday, lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris told the accountability judge that jail authorities were not giving him access to his client, Nawaz Sharif.

After court proceedings, as per the legal team of Sharif family, the jail superintendent called Haris and permitted the legal team to meet with its clients. The jail authorities then, with the consent of the lawyers, fixed their meeting for 11am on Thursday.

The legal team moved from Serena Hotel at 9am and, as they reached Adiala Jail at 11am, were informed by the jail superintendent that the meeting had been cancelled. Subsequently, they returned without meeting their clients.

Speaking to Dawn, Haris said that the "legal team comprising Amjad Pervaiz, Barrister Saad Hashmi, and Zafir Khan had been requesting jail authorities since the day before to allow us to meet our clients in jail so that we can confer with them regarding their future strategy."

"We requested the jail authorities to allow us to meet yesterday (Wednesday) but we were not allowed [to meet them]," he said, adding, "Eventually we were asked to come today at 11am to meet Mian Sahib etc. at Adiala Jail. While we were on our way and had almost reached, we received a call from the jail superintendent and were asked not to come today as our meeting had been unilaterally cancelled."

According to Haris, an Adiala Jail assistant superintendent had explained that the lawyers' meeting had been cancelled since Thursday is for visiting family members and others.

He claimed that the jail administration had asked them to suggest a date for another meeting, but were not giving them any assurance that the same would not happen with their next meeting. He added that it was not possible for professional lawyers to work freely and independently if the behaviour of jail authorities continued to be humiliating.

Jail officials did not attend repeated telephone calls when contacted by Dawn for a comment on the matter.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Anatomy of arson

Anatomy of arson

Forest fires in the Margalla Hills are almost always man-made. ISLAMABAD is one of...

Editorial

July 19, 2018

A new charter

THE Charter of Democracy was a blueprint for returning Pakistan to a constitutional, democratic, rule-of-law...
Updated July 19, 2018

HRCP’s poll warning

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has issued a stark warning that all right-thinking citizens, institutions of...
Updated July 19, 2018

Language, please

IT seems that a lot of people are talking at the same time at the top of their voices on stage and in television...
Updated July 18, 2018

Tumbling economy

WITH the most recent round of depreciation in the exchange rate, anxiety is mounting in the business community...
July 18, 2018

A turning point?

IT is a necessary and welcome recognition by the US. If peace is to be achieved in Afghanistan, the US will have to...
July 18, 2018

Avoidable tragedy

IT is nothing less than the stuff of nightmares: families out for an evening of joyrides suddenly hit by tragedy ...