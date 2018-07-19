ISPR warns against 'fake security threats'

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday warned that fake security alerts — being attributed to the army's media wing — for various cities are being circulated on social media.

"Fake threat alerts for various cities are being circulated on social media quoting ISPR — no such alerts are issued by the ISPR," the statement issued by the military said. "Such propaganda is an attempt to create confusion and harassment."

The ISPR directed citizens to watch out for any other such attempt through fake calls. "For any clarification in future please verify the news from the ISPR's official website," it read.

Last month, the ISPR had issued a statement, rubbishing 'fake messages' circulating on social media alerting citizens of security threats in Karachi and Hyderabad being attributed to the military's media wing.

"There are fake messages being circulated on social media attributed to ISPR, conveying fake threat warnings or emergency contact numbers. It is clarified that ISPR communicates only through the official website/accounts. Nothing is shared through WhatsApp," the ISPR had announced.

The messages had advised residents of Karachi and Hyderabad to avoid public places, including shopping centres, railway stations, mosques without security, shrines, marriage halls and public parks due to an extreme security threat.

Similarly, on June 25, the ISPR had warned the general public against fake calls from people pretending to be military personnel and urged them to report such incidents.

The impersonators, the ISPR claimed, seek personal data like Computerised National Identity Card numbers and bank accounts on the pretext of census verification. “Please be aware that no such calls are being made from the Pakistan Armed Forces. The public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on our emergency helpline numbers: 1135 and 1125,” the ISPR said.