Not getting positive news about polls, says Imran

Nisar Ahmad KhanUpdated July 19, 2018

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said he is not getting good news regarding the July 25 general elections, but people should come forward to participate in the polls and foil conspiracies being hat­ched against the elections.

“I have not been getting positive news regarding the general elections, but people should get out of their homes to vote on July 25,” Mr Khan told a public gathering in the tourist resort of Nathiagali on Wednesday.

He said time was not far when former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif would also land in Adiala jail for corruption and misdeeds he allegedly committed as chief executive of Punjab.

“Shahbaz, you will also face the same consequences as your brother and disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar,” said Mr Khan.

The PTI chief said the PML-N leader had registered 32 fake cases against him to punish him for the firm stance he adopted against their corrupt and anti-state polices but he remained committed.

He said caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dost Mohammad was biased against the PTI, saying, “I am optimistic that the caretaker prime minister would maintain his neutrality till the elections.”

“I am optimistic you would observe your neutrality till elections as KP’s caretaker Chief Minister Dost Mohammad is siding with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akram Khan Durrani. But I hope he will mend his ways,” he said. Mr Khan said that after coming to power, his party would develop four new tourist resorts every year.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2018

K Maliks
Jul 19, 2018 07:30am

nice....instead of going on the defence for colluding with the conspirators, khan sahib is on the offence in playing the innocent.....one has to do better to win an election.

Sohail
Jul 19, 2018 07:31am

and finally he gets the not positive news....

Changez Khan
Jul 19, 2018 07:36am

Imran should know that Zardari runs the polls.

SUMAIRA
Jul 19, 2018 07:45am

People in Pakistan should vote without any fear. A tough security regimen will be provided by patriotic jawans of security agencies of Pakistan. Terrorists and hooligans be-aware that they will be dealt with harsh measures and will be apprehended before they will try to disturb the peace. Lets all vote to make a change for positive new future for our beloved land Pakistan and its people and reject those who have been tried and tested and have failed to support Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad.

