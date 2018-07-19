PTI asks ECP to address concerns of other parties

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove concerns being voiced by some political parties and observers about the transparency of the elections.

“Holding free and fair elections is the constitutional responsibility of the ECP. The ECP is responsible to analyse the concerns voiced by some journalistic and political circles regarding transparency of the upcoming polls,” PTI’s information secretary Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement, apparently issued in response to allegations by certain political parties, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, that the parties were not being provided level playing field for the polls.

Mr Chaudhry asked the ECP to brief the nation over the veracity of these allegations and concerns. He said some political parties, including the PML-N, and “self-styled” champions of democracy were trying to hide behind the lame narrative of rigging after anticipating their defeat in the polls.

“For the first time in the country’s history, the PML-N is in the field without its own umpires,” he claimed, adding that “the ECP must explain whether it’s an attempt to make general elections controversial”.

Mr Chaudhry, who is himself contesting the election on a National Assembly seat from Jhelum, said that the ECP was bound by the Constitution to address legitimate concerns of all stakeholders. However, he said, it was also the ECP’s duty to hold to account those who were trying to fan anarchic trends in the garb of elections.

“The ECP should take notice of the rapidly evolving political situation of the country and brief the nation about the actuality of the concerns raised,” he said.

Last week, Mr Chaudhry had refuted allegations of the PPP and the PML-N that the PTI was being supported by the establishment and was getting special treatment and claimed that the July 25 elections would be the fairest in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Ajmal Wazir and Fiza Junejo, the daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, announced on Wednes­day their decision to join the PTI.

Both leaders met PTI chairman Imran Khan and expressed their trust in the PTI leadership and the party’s manifesto. Mr Khan welcomed the two leaders into the party.

The PTI chairman through a special video message asked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in the upcoming polls with full commitment and resolve.

“Be ready for the decisive fight. The 25th July will define the country’s fate. Come and vote for PTI if you want a prosperous Pakistan,” Mr Khan said in the message released by the party.

“This is a historic election and your active participation will ensure a strong PTI government,” Mr Khan said.

“We have to reform our basic structures and for this we need a powerful government,” he said, adding that “a powerful government is only possible if people come out and vote”.

Expressing his grief over recent terror incidents, he stated that Haroon Bilour’s death and Mastung incident were extremely heartbreaking.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to go to offer condolence to Haroon Bilour’s family and had to cancel many jalsas, but I want you to understand that this election is very important for you and for the future of your generations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2018