Jibran Nasir says 'extremist elements' trying to disrupt his political campaign

Dawn.comUpdated July 18, 2018

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, who is contesting general election as an independent candidate from PS-111 and NA-247 in Karachi, held a press conference on Wednesday to address what he termed the "incidents of violence" against his supporters and campaign volunteers.

The presser, that was broadcast live on Facebook, was held a day after a handful of men reportedly interrupted a corner meeting held by Nasir in Delhi Colony where they told him to explain to them his religious views and accused him of blasphemy.

Addressing media representatives outside the Karachi Press Club, Nasir claimed that some "extremist elements" wanted to hijack his campaign by inciting hatred among people "because they are scared of a candidate who wanted to highlight the actual problems and issues being faced by the public".

Nasir vowed that he will continue to focus on his manifesto that is based on development issues and will not back off from his stance as that would be his real defeat.

"I am being accused of blasphemy without any proof," he said. "The volunteers working for my campaign are being threatened." Despite the intimidation, Nasir said his team had never retaliated or tried to "take the law into their own hands".

The activist-turned-politician claimed that extremist elements were spreading propaganda against him on religious grounds because there were no corruption cases that could be used to go after him.

"They (miscreants) appear at every corner meeting and ask me about my religious beliefs and when I tell them, they claim that I'm lying," he said. "They demand that I curse a community that has already been declared non-Muslim by the Constitution."

"The community, known as the Ahmedis, is not even allowed to protest when one of them is targeted. What religion teaches us to oppress those who are already being oppressed?" he asked, adding that Jinnah had created Pakistan in order to protect the subcontinent's Muslims, who were an oppressed minority in pre-Partition India.

Jinnah's vision, Nasir said, was to create a state where minorities were protected and safe. "Am I wrong to follow in the footsteps of Jinnah?" he questioned.

Nasir repeated that some people were trying to incite hatred and recalled how similar propaganda resulted in the tragic murder of Mashal Khan at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan last year. Khan was killed by a mob that accused him of committing blasphemy and the accusations against him later turned out to be false.

He urged political parties to discourage hateful behaviour as that would discourage youth from entering politics.

Nasir told reporters that he had written a letter to the authorities, asking them to arrest the men who tried to inflame the situation during his corner meetings. The men could be identified from the videos shared on Nasir's Facebook page.

"We didn't ask the authorities to provide us security and turn us into VIPs because that is not the solution," he said, adding that if no action was taken against the men, they will continue to incite hatred.

Patriot
Jul 18, 2018 09:35pm

Bravo... Pakistan is in desperate need of such brave and courageous people to raise issues and not hatred.The authorities should take serious notice of his complain and save him and the country from these extremists.

Orakzai.
Jul 18, 2018 09:55pm

The man who accused Nasir of blasphemy deserve exemplary punishment.

Omar
Jul 18, 2018 10:47pm

May the other parties and leaders show the same courage against hatred and bigotry.

Karma
Jul 18, 2018 11:06pm

Recognise the true Patriots like Jibran Nasir

concerned citizen
Jul 18, 2018 11:18pm

We need more people like him running the country affairs, who clearly has the vision and will to turn things around. I am praying for your victory, my friend.

nationalist
Jul 19, 2018 12:39am

Really unfortunate

Rehan Ahmed
Jul 19, 2018 12:47am

Very sad game play. I support positive elements like Nasir

Rural Rowdy
Jul 19, 2018 01:08am

Hats off to you Nasir sb. You deserve many accolades, thank you for reminding us that what is right and what's wrong.

Zahid
Jul 19, 2018 02:05am

The lone voice of sanity in all the madness and mess.

Gen Pasha ret.
Jul 19, 2018 02:22am

He is one of the few good men left in Pakistan - if every politician condemned extremism in the same way he does , then our country would be the one Jinnah dreamed of . However most of our politicians are either to scared or want the votes of extremists to speak out as he does

IFTIKHAR TURAB
Jul 19, 2018 06:23am

Bravo Jibran Nasir. Hats off to courage shown and voice raised for the voiceless.

NASR
Jul 19, 2018 09:00am

Some thorough investigation needs to be done about this guys activities. His sudden appearance on the electoral seen is very surprising.

SSA
Jul 19, 2018 11:09am

More power to you Jibran!

