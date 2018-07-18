DAWN.COM

Imran Khan fails to appear before NAB for probe into 'misuse' of KP govt helicopters

SirajuddinJuly 18, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for time to appear before it in a case pertaining to alleged misuse of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's helicopters during his party's tenure in the province.

NAB had initiated an inquiry against Khan in February for allegedly using two government helicopters — MI-17 and Ecureuil — for private visits and failing to pay their costs.

According to a NAB report, Khan should have paid the KP government Rs11.1 million, but official documents only mention payments worth Rs2.1m. PTI has rejected the allegations.

Khan was supposed to appear before a NAB investigation team today to respond to a questionnaire prepared by the body, but he instead sent a letter to the team through his lawyer Babar Awan saying that being the "head of the largest political party", he was busy in a nation-wide election campaign and, therefore, could not appear before the team.

He asked the anti-corruption watchdog to grant him "appropriate time... to join the proceedings".

According to the spokesperson of NAB's KP chapter, Salma Begum, the letter was sent to NAB Headquarters from where a formal approval or rejection to the request will be issued.

On Tuesday, Awan had asked NAB to set the hearing of the case on August 8, saying that the PTI chief is busy campaigning for the upcoming general elections and cannot appear before the body.

Sohail Ahmed
Jul 18, 2018 06:28pm

I think being one of the leading contender for 2018 elections IK has moral responsibility to come clean before elections. He should have faced NAB is this case investigations to solidify his position being honest!

F Khan
Jul 18, 2018 06:42pm

So where is the certified Sadiq and Ameen.NAB is asking him for appearance for a long time in this case.He may be busy now but where was he earlier?

JoeDubai
Jul 18, 2018 06:43pm

Let me translate for you:

I am Imran Khan and my job is to make sure the rules apply to everyone else except for me. Now that I am expecting to be PM, you should expect even less from me.

Sarkar
Jul 18, 2018 06:43pm

You are better than this IK. Go to NAB and be a man.

Asif
Jul 18, 2018 06:50pm

Sad state of affairs. One does not respect law but tell others to respect law.

Khaja
Jul 18, 2018 06:52pm

He does not want to be questioned on the misuse of the KP government money because that will have impact on the PTI's election fortune. Therefore, he is applying the old tactic--delay as much as possible.

Omair
Jul 18, 2018 06:53pm

Let become PM first. Then I'll take care of the cases

Orakzai.
Jul 18, 2018 07:00pm

I strongly believe khan will appear before NAB after election and will clear all the case.

F Khan
Jul 18, 2018 07:07pm

@Sohail Ahmed:What honest? He is not appearing in a foreign funding case to ECP for months now because he has nothing to say.Here also he has used the KPK govt helicopter without being in the government which he is illegal.This is what the opposition is claiming that their is no transparency and equality in treatment of IK by NAB and this is fueling the point that elections are being run on a non level playing field.

