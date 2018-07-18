Imran Khan fails to appear before NAB for probe into 'misuse' of KP govt helicopters
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for time to appear before it in a case pertaining to alleged misuse of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's helicopters during his party's tenure in the province.
NAB had initiated an inquiry against Khan in February for allegedly using two government helicopters — MI-17 and Ecureuil — for private visits and failing to pay their costs.
According to a NAB report, Khan should have paid the KP government Rs11.1 million, but official documents only mention payments worth Rs2.1m. PTI has rejected the allegations.
Khan was supposed to appear before a NAB investigation team today to respond to a questionnaire prepared by the body, but he instead sent a letter to the team through his lawyer Babar Awan saying that being the "head of the largest political party", he was busy in a nation-wide election campaign and, therefore, could not appear before the team.
He asked the anti-corruption watchdog to grant him "appropriate time... to join the proceedings".
According to the spokesperson of NAB's KP chapter, Salma Begum, the letter was sent to NAB Headquarters from where a formal approval or rejection to the request will be issued.
On Tuesday, Awan had asked NAB to set the hearing of the case on August 8, saying that the PTI chief is busy campaigning for the upcoming general elections and cannot appear before the body.
I think being one of the leading contender for 2018 elections IK has moral responsibility to come clean before elections. He should have faced NAB is this case investigations to solidify his position being honest!
So where is the certified Sadiq and Ameen.NAB is asking him for appearance for a long time in this case.He may be busy now but where was he earlier?
Let me translate for you:
I am Imran Khan and my job is to make sure the rules apply to everyone else except for me. Now that I am expecting to be PM, you should expect even less from me.
You are better than this IK. Go to NAB and be a man.
Sad state of affairs. One does not respect law but tell others to respect law.
He does not want to be questioned on the misuse of the KP government money because that will have impact on the PTI's election fortune. Therefore, he is applying the old tactic--delay as much as possible.
Let become PM first. Then I'll take care of the cases
I strongly believe khan will appear before NAB after election and will clear all the case.
@Sohail Ahmed:What honest? He is not appearing in a foreign funding case to ECP for months now because he has nothing to say.Here also he has used the KPK govt helicopter without being in the government which he is illegal.This is what the opposition is claiming that their is no transparency and equality in treatment of IK by NAB and this is fueling the point that elections are being run on a non level playing field.