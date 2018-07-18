DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MQM-L targeting ex-party men, opponents in Karachi: Rangers

Imtiaz AliJuly 18, 2018

Email


The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday claimed that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) has set up teams across Karachi to target political leaders who have quit the group to join other political parties, as well as its opponents.

The Rangers in a press release announced the arrest of two MQM-L workers allegedly tasked with sabotaging the election process by targeting candidates and local politicians and disrupting the law and order situation in Karachi.

The press release claimed that the suspects, Muhammad Bilal Lodhi and Muhammad Irshad, were associated with MQM-L's South Africa network. The two were arrested from Orangi Town with the help of police.

The Rangers said that the arrested suspects confessed to their involvement in planning terrorist activities in the city ahead of the elections. They also admitted to planning attacks on PS-12 candidates Mohsin Javed (PML-N) and Arif Hussain Qureshi (PPP), as well as Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) office bearers Moin and Azhar, the press release added.

Weapons were also recovered from the suspects. They have now been handed over to the police for legal proceedings, the Rangers said.

The Altaf Hussain-led MQM ran into trouble in August 2016 when a controversial speech by its leader resulted in many of its key office-bearers distancing themselves from Hussain. The party had broken into two major groups — MQM-Pakistan and the MQM-L.

Athough the MQM-P is registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and is contesting under the party's traditional symbol 'kite', MQM-L has announced a boycott of the upcoming polls.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 18, 2018

Tumbling economy

WITH the most recent round of depreciation in the exchange rate, anxiety is mounting in the business community...
July 18, 2018

A turning point?

IT is a necessary and welcome recognition by the US. If peace is to be achieved in Afghanistan, the US will have to...
July 18, 2018

Avoidable tragedy

IT is nothing less than the stuff of nightmares: families out for an evening of joyrides suddenly hit by tragedy ...
Updated July 17, 2018

Power of the vote

THE run-up to what was widely expected to be a fiercely competitive election has been indelibly marred by militant...
July 17, 2018

Medicines that hurt

IT is tough to decide whether this is a reassuring or a disturbing sign. On an alert by the European Medicines...
Updated July 17, 2018

PTI’s Karachi plan

OVERFLOWING gutters, a nagging (and growing) shortage of drinking water and mounds of rotting garbage are amongst...