Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in third ODI, clinch series

Pakistan sealed a series win after strolling to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third one-day international on Wednesday.

Pakistan seamer Faheem Ashraf took a career-best five for 22 as the hosts were skittled for just 67. The total was the home side's lowest ever against Pakistan, and the lowest ever recorded in 78 ODIs at Queens Sports Club.

In reply, opener Fakhar Zaman then hit an undefeated 43 as Pakistan needed just 10 overs to seal victory and take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

Once again Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but their slide began as early as the second over.

Prince Masvaure, on his debut, was caught out on a lifter from Usman Khan and Zimbabwe were under immediate pressure at 1 for 1.

The hosts were wobbling at 26 for 3 when matters went from bad to worse when Ashraf came on as first change in the 10th over.

He quickly had Peter Moor brilliantly caught in the slips by Babar Azam before trapping Chamu Chibhabha leg before wicket with a skidding full delivery.

He then had Elton Chigumbura caught behind and castled Ryan Murray as Zimbabwe slipped to a perilous 54 for 8.

Tailenders Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani clung on for seven overs, but legspinner Shadab Khan eventually removed Muzarabani with a googly and Ashraf then returned to end the innings with a pinpoint yorker.

That delivery clean bowled no. 11 Richard Ngarava, giving Ashraf his maiden international five-wicket haul.