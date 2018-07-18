DAWN.COM

Voters will now be able to find their polling station via SMS: ECP

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryJuly 18, 2018

Voters will now be able to check their polling station by sending their national identity card (NIC) number to 8300, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday.

Although the 8300 messaging service has been active for some time, it only provided information on the electoral area. When the ECP is done updating its database "by today or tomorrow", the reply from 8300 will also provide details of the polling stations, an ECP spokesperson said.

The service will considerably reduce the effort required by voters to find their respective polling stations and simplify an otherwise complicated procedure.

ECP to begin activating RTS

The commission also informed that National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) officials will begin activating the Result Transmission System (RTS) from today.

The RTS software will be installed in the smartphones of all presiding officers (PO) who will be able to transmit Form 45 (containing tabulated results of the polling station) via their phone to the ECP on the election day.

For POs without smartphones, the RTS software will be involved in smartphones of any of their election staff.

The procedure of linking RTS software with the central database will be completed by July 21, ECP said.

Comments (3)

Anthony
Jul 18, 2018 01:42pm

There is no stopping technology.

Asifnaqvi
Jul 18, 2018 02:04pm

ECP failed to resolve the longstanding issue of displaced voters. Millions of voters were displaced from their original constituencies in 2013 voter lists. They are stranded like "Thai Cave Boys" even today. One would be plain-simple to expect fair elections on bogus voter-lists.

RUMI
Jul 18, 2018 02:15pm

What is the point of voting when the winner has already been decided. This is selection 2018 not election 2018, where one has already been selected by THEM.

