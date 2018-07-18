DAWN.COM

PTI leader Asad Umar meets ex-chief of banned outfit for votes

Kalbe AliUpdated July 18, 2018

This picture, shared by the official Facebook page of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Asad Umar, shows Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil leaving the marquee where a meeting between the two leaders was held on Tuesday.
ISLAMABAD: In a strange quest for votes, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Asad Umar, who is contesting the election from NA-54 (Islamabad), has shaken hands with the former head of a militant group banned by the United Nations, it emerged on Tuesday.

Mr Umar, who is apparently leading the race for the NA-54 seat against his main rival Anjum Aqeel of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, held a meeting with leader of Ansarul Ummah Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil along with other clerics.

Editorial: PTI manifesto

The official Facebook page of the party titled ‘NA540Islamabad’ has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil has joined the PTI. Above the picture of Asad Umar and Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil and his followers in a marquee where the meeting was arranged the text written in Urdu states: “Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil has joined the PTI along with scores of clerics. Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil has made the decision to join the PTI while extending support to Asad Umar, the party candidate from NA-54, with the commitment to forward the efforts to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in true sense.”

Maulana Khalil denied the social media reports that he had joined the PTI, but admitted that he along with his followers would support the PTI candidate.

“We have only extended support to Asar Umar in NA54 because we respect him and we will try to help him,” he said while talking to Dawn.

Maulana Khalil, who hails from Dera Ismail Khan, settled in Islamabad after establishing the large Khalid Bin Walid Madressah on its outskirts. He leads Ansarul Ummah, which is also a member of the Defence of Pakistan Council.

He was among the pioneer mujahideen of the first Afghan jihad in the 1980s and one of the founders of Harkatul Mujahideen al Islami (HuM), but now heads Ansarul Ummah, which is said to be a front organisation of HuM.

HuM is a designated international terror outfit and Maulana Khalil, too, was a proscribed person under the Fourth Schedule though his current status is unclear. HuM was also banned by Pakistan.

One of his close aides told Dawn that Maulana Khalil was not in the Fourth Schedule.

He said Maulana Khalil was supporting Asad Umar on personal grounds. “We respect Gen Umar sahib [PTI candidate’s father]. He was an upright man and Maulana sahib had good relations with him,” he said while clarifying their position after the meeting with the PTI candidate.

Mr Umar said the Facebook writing was ‘incorrect’ and was a ‘mistake’ by his team. “We had a meeting which was attended by ulema of other sects, too, including Shia and Barelvi,” he said, adding that Maulana Khalil had never been involved in any illegal activity.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2018

Javed
Jul 18, 2018 08:03am

In his quest for votes, IK needs to be careful, lest he burns his hands with red-hot coals.

MHB
Jul 18, 2018 08:08am

PTI is treading on thin ice. Expect better from Asad Umar.

ahmad
Jul 18, 2018 08:16am

if you can't ban and expel them, it's better to bring them in. Isolating them would create more trouble.

Zak
Jul 18, 2018 08:32am

Keep your friends close, but the suspicious ones even closer. This way you keep an eye on them.

Nafees Naeem
Jul 18, 2018 08:45am

Immorality thy name is politics!

ali
Jul 18, 2018 08:55am

asad umar should be stopped from traveling overseas.

MT
Jul 18, 2018 09:02am

PTI true colors are out.

jawaid
Jul 18, 2018 09:19am

They can go to any extent to win. There is no principle, no honor and no shame.

zia
Jul 18, 2018 09:33am

Let us wait and see what is going to happen if PTI gets power. Scary.

Ranjan Maheshwari
Jul 18, 2018 09:43am

@Zak Indeed??? This type of friends would put you in more trouble...

MIAN shoaib
Jul 18, 2018 09:48am

This is election time. Every voter is important no mater who he is.........I wonder what is tabdeeli than?

h
Jul 18, 2018 10:03am

Lets be inclusive instead. Good decission Asad Umer and PTI. Such things will stop extremism by briging people to main stream politics.

Khan
Jul 18, 2018 10:12am

Unpredictable Leadership, unpredictable results, Unfortunately more surprises to come .Power greed and hate has no limits to destroy this Country.

Sab
Jul 18, 2018 11:07am

Cheap politics how many votes he will have? These organisation has few members but great publicity baaes on foreign funds

GHALIBJEEE
Jul 18, 2018 11:08am

IK never fails to disappoint his supporters

ZAK
Jul 18, 2018 11:14am

The huge mistake he should have consulted IK before moving freely for votes.

Asim
Jul 18, 2018 11:26am

@h They will come into the mainstream politics with their mentality and their own agenda. By bringing them in, you may be giving them more power.

Haroon
Jul 18, 2018 11:30am

You left out the most important detail regarding the meeting. Mr. Asad profusely praised the quality of the Jeep that the Maulana used to arrive at the venue.

Umar Farooq
Jul 18, 2018 11:31am

The motto of new Pakistan evolving day by day..............

Irfan
Jul 18, 2018 11:35am

Yes, Anyone who joins hands with you or comes in your party becomes sacred cows ..

saqib are
Jul 18, 2018 12:08pm

Good ploy by pti, they have to vote for someone why shouldn't pti ask them to vote for bat??

LOYAL
Jul 18, 2018 12:31pm

Lust for power

Safdar
Jul 18, 2018 12:42pm

No wonder ANP and PPP are their target

Chinpakdost
Jul 18, 2018 12:42pm

This is why not to trust PTI. NS all the way.

sana
Jul 18, 2018 12:43pm

@ahmed , why CANT you ban and expel them ??

ajr
Jul 18, 2018 12:56pm

why ML-N was critised when they were cooluding with such elements?

Imran
Jul 18, 2018 01:16pm

Go PTI n be the government in center

optimist
Jul 18, 2018 01:22pm

Establishment managed arrangements for PTI. Its a temporary arrangement for elections. These banned outfit will again go into hiding after election is over as their purpose resolves.

Ravish Fatima
Jul 18, 2018 01:26pm

@MT So on point

Sajjad
Jul 18, 2018 01:45pm

Birds of a feather flock together.

Ali Uzair
Jul 18, 2018 02:09pm

Nothing unexpected, he is natural ally of PTI

nadeem
Jul 18, 2018 02:53pm

shame.i am very disappointed at what extent pti is going for winning the election.

Nasir usmani
Jul 18, 2018 02:54pm

Whats wrong with it ??

Mak
Jul 18, 2018 03:27pm

Thought Umer was more senseable ! Very disappointed.

Tariq, Lahore
Jul 18, 2018 03:39pm

I detest terrorists/militants of all hues, but what gives rise to such outfits in the first place? It's when the rulers of any given state fail to provide access to the basics that any citizen of the free world is entitled to,ie, clean water, healthcare, education, law and order and job to provide food and shelter for him/her. It may appear that PIT is going against the grain in trying to bring on board banned outfit/s but if they renounce their armed struggle against the state them it's definitely a positive move!

faisal
Jul 18, 2018 03:40pm

Not Voting for PTI anymore.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jul 18, 2018 03:57pm

Now I got why some people say him Taliban khan.

ZAK
Jul 18, 2018 04:10pm

@Chinpakdost NS all the way? No more thieves I don't want to get stolen again.

Najum
Jul 18, 2018 04:29pm

Travelling restrictions should be placed on PTI leaders.

