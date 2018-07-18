DAWN.COM

Senator, lawyers not allowed to meet Nawaz

A ReporterUpdated July 18, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala jail authorities on Tuesday denied permission to a senator and workers of PML-N women and lawyers wings to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Later, they held a protest against the jail superintendent and other officials outside the Adiala jail.

They chanted slogans against the jail authorities and in favour of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar.

According to sources, PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq arrived at Adiala jail to meet Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The jail authorities told the senator that under the laws, she could meet the former premier and Maryam Nawaz only on Thursday. The senator returned home without seeing her leaders.

A group of PML-N Women Wing workers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa led by President Tahira Bukhari also reached Adiala jail to show solidarity with the jailed former prime minister and his daughter.

The women wing workers staged a protest outside the jail and pledged to support Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming general elections.

Similarly, a delegation of lawyers associated with PML-N Lawyers Wing Rawalpindi also visited Adiala jail and tried to meet the detained party Quaid. But they too were denied permission after which they staged a protest.

They chanted slogans against the government and the jail administration and in favour of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2018

Comments (3)

Tamza
Jul 18, 2018 09:15am

Visiting hours are limited i jails - as in hospitals. I imagine the prisoners ‘vakils’ can meet with less restrictions.

Kamran
Jul 18, 2018 09:30am

I don't understand why they are chanting slogans and why to protest?

No one is above the law, as simple as it gets!

SAK
Jul 18, 2018 09:45am

When everybody knows that as per Jail Rules & Regulations visitors can see convicts on Thursday only and that too before sun set then why these Senators and PML N women/Lawyers keep coming to jail and demand to meet Nawaz. It is just superficial and mark their presence in front of media and their convicted leader.

