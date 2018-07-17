Pakistan submits reply before ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, sources say

Pakistan on Tuesday submitted its reply in the ongoing Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), DawnNewsTV quoted diplomatic sources as saying.

Jadhav, an official of India's spy agency RAW, was arrested in Pakistan on March 3, 2016, during an operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. India, however, maintains that Jadhav is a retired naval officer.

According to sources at the Foreign Office, the 400-page-long reply was submitted to the ICJ by Dr Fareeha Baig.

The reply addresses all the questions posed by India in great detail, the source confirmed while adding that the previous reply submitted by Pakistan was submitted on December 13, 2017. This is the second reply Pakistan has submitted in the case.

The ICJ is currently hearing an Indian petition challenging Pakistan’s refusal to grant consular access to the spy.

A memorial (by India) and counter-memorial (by Pakistan) have been submitted in the case.

The oral arguments are yet to commence as the court had allowed further written pleadings in the case by India till April 17, 2018, while allowing Pakistan to submit it's rejoinder till July 17 (today).

The world court had while ordering provisional measures in the case last May restrained the Pakistan government from executing him till it decides the case.

After his arrest, Jadhav was tried by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

According to the ISPR, Jadhav confessed before a magistrate and court that he was tasked by Indian spy agency RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities seeking to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi, according to the ISPR.

Jadhav's arrest and confessions

In March 2016, shortly after his arrest, Jadhav's confessional statement was aired on television by then head of Inter-Services Public Relations Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, in which the spy admitted his involvement in terror activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

Terming the Indian spy's arrest a 'big achievement', Bajwa said at the time that Jadhav was directly handled by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief, the Indian National Security Adviser and the RAW joint secretary.

"His goal was to disrupt the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with Gwadar port as a special target," Bajwa had said, adding: "This is nothing short of state-sponsored terrorism... There can be no clearer evidence of Indian interference in Pakistan."

"If an intelligence or an armed forces officer of this rank is arrested in another country, it is a big achievement," Bajwa had said, before going on to play a video of Jadhav confessing to Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) involvement in Balochistan separatist activities in Pakistan.

In a second 'confessional video' released by ISPR this year, Jadhav details the crimes he has sought absolution for.

The Foreign Office on Dec 25, 2017 hosted a meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife. The meeting held as a goodwill gesture ended in a diplomatic spat between the two countries over the security checks Jadhav’s mother and wife underwent and the language restrictions during the meeting.