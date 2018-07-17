DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bilawal concerned over allowing banned parties to contest polls

Saleem ShahidUpdated July 17, 2018

Email


QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inquires about the health of a man injured in Mastung blast at the Combined Military Hospital on Monday.—PPI
QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inquires about the health of a man injured in Mastung blast at the Combined Military Hospital on Monday.—PPI

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday expressed concern over allowing candidates of banned organisations to contest the coming elections and said certain forces were again trying to form an Islami Jamhoori Ittehad-like alliance in the country.

He was addressing a press conference at a hotel after visiting Sarawan House to condole the death of Siraj Raisani in Friday’s Mastung suicide attack.

“Unfortunately, by allowing candidates of banned organisations to take part in the election, extremists have been given space,” the PPP leader said, adding that the move would harm the entire political process and would undermine parliament, democracy and the country’s position in the world.

He recalled that after the massacre of students and teachers in the terrorist attack at Army Public School, all political parties had agreed on a 20-point National Action Plan but that plan was not implemented by the PML-N government which caused difficulties in curbing acts of terrorism across the country.

“From day one, the PPP has been demanding the implementation of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said. “Thousands of civilians and security personnel have lost their lives in acts of terrorism and these precious lives could have been saved had the National Action Plan been implemented.”

Referring to the possibility of delay in the polls, he said if elections could be held in Afghanistan and Iraq where the situation was worse then why they cannot be held in Pakistan.

“Despite the recent spate of violence and terrorist attacks, elections must be held on time,” he said.

He said PPP would launch public welfare programmes after coming to power and dispelled the impression that the party had lost its support in Punjab.

He said that PPP had not been given free hand to run its poll campaign in Punjab in 2013 elections and this time too the government was creating hurdles in its way.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Javed
Jul 17, 2018 08:55am

Allowing persons from banned outfits to run in elections is incomprehensible, it is an outright outrage. On this, you have to agree.

Socrates
Jul 17, 2018 08:57am

Too little, too weak, too late.

No use now crying over the spilt milk.

Abbas Mehr (Australia)
Jul 17, 2018 08:59am

Regardless of any individual's political alignment, I agree that these banned outfits should not be allowed to penetrate the national legislative system at all. They have been proved for doing against the national cause, damaging the social and security situation in the country, may have been involved in criminal practices. There should be a strong mechanism to filter them out of the whole system.

Alba
Jul 17, 2018 09:04am

Bilawal said that the PPP had not been given free hand to run its poll campaign in Punjab in 2013 elections and this time too the government was creating hurdles in its way. _ Which government? Punjab's or the federal government? Define "free and fair"?

Voter
Jul 17, 2018 09:04am

A logical demand by PPP.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

It’s never about misogyny

It’s never about misogyny

For all her ‘sins’, apparently Maryam’s biggest one is her ability to lead her father to do so much wrong.

Editorial

Updated July 17, 2018

Power of the vote

THE run-up to what was widely expected to be a fiercely competitive election has been indelibly marred by militant...
July 17, 2018

Medicines that hurt

IT is tough to decide whether this is a reassuring or a disturbing sign. On an alert by the European Medicines...
Updated July 17, 2018

PTI’s Karachi plan

OVERFLOWING gutters, a nagging (and growing) shortage of drinking water and mounds of rotting garbage are amongst...
Updated July 16, 2018

Bloodbath in the run-up to polls

IF there were any doubts that Pakistan still remains vulnerable to terrorism, the past week has put an end to them....
July 16, 2018

CPEC achievement

THE promised overhaul of Pakistan’s communications framework that was a part of the Long Term Plan for the...
July 16, 2018

Change in global opinion

A HISTORIC report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on widespread human rights violations in...