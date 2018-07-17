APML chief withdraws in favour of Imran, Umar

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Amjad, chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the party founded by former military dictator-turned politician retired Gen Pervez Musharraf — decided on Monday to withdraw his papers from two National Assembly constituencies in the federal capital in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates.

Dr Amjad, who had last month replaced Mr Musharraf as APML head after the latter had to resign due to some legal issues, withdrew his papers from NA-53 in favour of PTI chairman Imran and from NA-54 in favour of Asad Umar.

“I am withdrawing from Islamabad’s both seats only; APML candidates in other parts of the country are contesting the elections. I myself am also contesting from Chitral,” the APML chairman told Dawn.

PTI will hold last election meeting in Lahore on 23rd

He said the APML would support the PTI in Islamabad. “In Islamabad, chances of my victory are less as heavyweights like Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are also in the race, so I decided to withdraw from Islamabad to fully focus on NA-1 Chitral.”

Dr Amjad claimed that his party had a significant vote bank in Chitral as Mr Musharraf had launched a number of mega projects there, such as the Lowari tunnel and mobile and TV services.

It may be mentioned that during the Musharraf regime, Dr Amjad being president of the PML-Q’s Islamabad chapter got approved a Rs8.2 billion package for various development schemes in Islamabad.

Mr Musharraf, who is currently living in the United Arab Emirates, has been disqualified for life by the Peshawar High Court and as per the election laws he cannot head a political party.

On June 14, the Supreme Court had to withdraw its interim order of allowing him to file nomination papers for the general elections after he failed to appear before it despite an opportunity afforded to him by the court.

In NA-53, Imran Khan is facing PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP’s Sibtul Haider Bokhari and MMA’s Mian Aslam. In NA-54, PTI leader Asad Umar is contesting the election against PML-N’s Anjum Aqeel Khan, PPP’s Imran Ashraf and MMA’s Mian Aslam.

Talking to Dawn, a PTI leader said Dr Amjad had taken the decision after holding a meeting with Imran Khan in his Banigala residence.

“It’s a positive development as Dr Amjad, in his personal capacity, has a good number of votes in Islamabad, as during the Musharraf regime, he played a major role in getting approval of the PM package,” the PTI leader said.

Last election meeting

The PTI on Monday decided to hold the last public meeting of its election campaign in Lahore on July 23 before holding a similar meeting in Islamabad on July 21 at Parade Ground.

Earlier, the PTI had decided to hold the public meeting in Islamabad on July 23.

“Actually, we want to end election campaign in Lahore on a high note as Lahore plays an important role in Punjab’s politics,” the PTI leader said, adding that Imran Khan would address both the public meetings.

Published in Dawn, July 17th , 2018