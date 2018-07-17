DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

APML chief withdraws in favour of Imran, Umar

Kashif AbbasiUpdated July 17, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Amjad, chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the party founded by former military dictator-turned politician retired Gen Pervez Musharraf — decided on Monday to withdraw his papers from two National Assembly constituencies in the federal capital in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates.

Dr Amjad, who had last month replaced Mr Musharraf as APML head after the latter had to resign due to some legal issues, withdrew his papers from NA-53 in favour of PTI chairman Imran and from NA-54 in favour of Asad Umar.

“I am withdrawing from Islamabad’s both seats only; APML candidates in other parts of the country are contesting the elections. I myself am also contesting from Chitral,” the APML chairman told Dawn.

PTI will hold last election meeting in Lahore on 23rd

He said the APML would support the PTI in Islamabad. “In Islamabad, chances of my victory are less as heavyweights like Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are also in the race, so I decided to withdraw from Islamabad to fully focus on NA-1 Chitral.”

Dr Amjad claimed that his party had a significant vote bank in Chitral as Mr Musharraf had launched a number of mega projects there, such as the Lowari tunnel and mobile and TV services.

It may be mentioned that during the Musharraf regime, Dr Amjad being president of the PML-Q’s Islamabad chapter got approved a Rs8.2 billion package for various development schemes in Islamabad.

Mr Musharraf, who is currently living in the United Arab Emirates, has been disqualified for life by the Peshawar High Court and as per the election laws he cannot head a political party.

On June 14, the Supreme Court had to withdraw its interim order of allowing him to file nomination papers for the general elections after he failed to appear before it despite an opportunity afforded to him by the court.

In NA-53, Imran Khan is facing PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP’s Sibtul Haider Bokhari and MMA’s Mian Aslam. In NA-54, PTI leader Asad Umar is contesting the election against PML-N’s Anjum Aqeel Khan, PPP’s Imran Ashraf and MMA’s Mian Aslam.

Talking to Dawn, a PTI leader said Dr Amjad had taken the decision after holding a meeting with Imran Khan in his Banigala residence.

“It’s a positive development as Dr Amjad, in his personal capacity, has a good number of votes in Islamabad, as during the Musharraf regime, he played a major role in getting approval of the PM package,” the PTI leader said.

Last election meeting

The PTI on Monday decided to hold the last public meeting of its election campaign in Lahore on July 23 before holding a similar meeting in Islamabad on July 21 at Parade Ground.

Earlier, the PTI had decided to hold the public meeting in Islamabad on July 23.

“Actually, we want to end election campaign in Lahore on a high note as Lahore plays an important role in Punjab’s politics,” the PTI leader said, adding that Imran Khan would address both the public meetings.

Published in Dawn, July 17th , 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Sayyar Khan
Jul 17, 2018 08:18am

Even Mushraf himself can’t win a single seat so it’s not a favor that they are sitting for PTI. Chitral also they cannot won.

LIFE
Jul 17, 2018 08:34am

Oh Yes! Natural allies.

Truth is truth
Jul 17, 2018 08:55am

All machinery are.geared up in favour of Imran.

RUMI
Jul 17, 2018 09:00am

In mathematics addition or subtraction of a zero does not affect the total of a number.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

It’s never about misogyny

It’s never about misogyny

For all her ‘sins’, apparently Maryam’s biggest one is her ability to lead her father to do so much wrong.

Editorial

Updated July 17, 2018

Power of the vote

THE run-up to what was widely expected to be a fiercely competitive election has been indelibly marred by militant...
July 17, 2018

Medicines that hurt

IT is tough to decide whether this is a reassuring or a disturbing sign. On an alert by the European Medicines...
Updated July 17, 2018

PTI’s Karachi plan

OVERFLOWING gutters, a nagging (and growing) shortage of drinking water and mounds of rotting garbage are amongst...
Updated July 16, 2018

Bloodbath in the run-up to polls

IF there were any doubts that Pakistan still remains vulnerable to terrorism, the past week has put an end to them....
July 16, 2018

CPEC achievement

THE promised overhaul of Pakistan’s communications framework that was a part of the Long Term Plan for the...
July 16, 2018

Change in global opinion

A HISTORIC report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on widespread human rights violations in...