PML-N consider launching Maryam’s son

Amjad MahmoodUpdated July 17, 2018

LAHORE: The PML-N is considering launching Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar for its election campaign.

Mr Safdar, currently a student of politics at a UK university, reached Pakistan on Monday morning. He is expected to meet his grandfather Nawaz Sharif, father retired Capt Safdar and mother, all three imprisoned at Adiyala Jail.

A senior party official says whether Mr Safdar manages to visit his elders in jail or not, he is likely to address corner meetings in certain constituencies.

“Though many PML-N candidates are yearning to invite Safdar in their respective campaigns, it’s being planned to arrange corner meetings in constituencies NA-127 (Lahore-V), from where his mother had planned to contest before her disqualification; NA-132 (Lahore-X), the seat where PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif is a candidate; and in NA-59 (Rawalpindi-II), where incarcerated PML-N leader Raja Qamarul Islam is fighting against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,” the official says.

He says a decision on selecting more constituencies for Mr Safdar and content of his speeches will be taken after his meeting with his mother.

According to him, the party will release more audio and, if possible, video messages of Mr Sharif and her daughter during the party’s electioneering if the duo is denied bail in the Avenfield case.

One audio message each of the two leaders has already been released through the social media.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2018

Zia Rehman
Jul 17, 2018 10:09am

Pmln supporters most learn something from zaeem quadri.

Umair
Jul 17, 2018 10:10am

As long as its all in the family

Voter
Jul 17, 2018 10:18am

Is there yet another Bilawal in making?

Shah
Jul 17, 2018 10:24am

It never ends!

Nawaz
Jul 17, 2018 10:35am

Dynastic politics suits the ruling class as it's the best way to fool gullible, illiterate and poorly literate sections of society.

Sad Affairs
Jul 17, 2018 10:40am

Now this 23 year old will teach politics to PMLN members who are in politics for 30+years? Nisar was right!

Logicaldude
Jul 17, 2018 10:42am

How poor is the PML-N that in the entire country they have only one family to draw upon for leadership talent? And is such a party worthy of anyone's support.

Naxalite
Jul 17, 2018 10:47am

Don't they have any other leader outside the family, capable enough?

Ashfaq
Jul 17, 2018 10:48am

Family Business not National Matter.

Pakistan
Jul 17, 2018 11:02am

Now he will do corruptions for next 50 years... Bad luck Pakistan.

Delta
Jul 17, 2018 11:18am

If this doesn't wake up PML-N supporters about fake-democracy and rather family kingdom; then I do not know what else will!

Ahmed
Jul 17, 2018 11:23am

I pray we are freed from these egoistic dynasties playing power games using everyday citizens as pawns. They have no real life experience of hardships people live through on a daily basis and are not qualified to govern a nation. People wake up, stop supporting them. Elect sincere qualified people.

Ramiz Sheikh
Jul 17, 2018 11:31am

Can't the followers of these parties not see that they have no democracy at all? They keep bringing their children into the politics.

Syed ji
Jul 17, 2018 11:37am

Homemade party.

