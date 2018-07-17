Safdar’s brother faces action for using PML-N symbol

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced action against NA-14 independent candidate Mohammad Sajjad for publicising the PML-N election symbol not allotted to him.

“Though the tiger symbol hasn’t been issued to him, Sajjad Ahmad has been unlawfully advertising it in his campaign and therefore, the ECP is going to take legal action against him under relevant laws,” district returning officer of Mansehra Mohammad Zeb Khan told reporters here on Monday.

Mohammad Sajjad was the covering candidate for his younger brother and PML-N nominee for NA-14, retired captain Mohammad Safdar.

However, he has to contest election as an independent contender as Safdar was disqualified due to corruption conviction last week after the publication of candidate lists.

Official says independent can’t display symbols other than his

The NA-14 returning officer had issued Sajjad the symbol of bed on June 29 but he is canvassing using the disqualified brother’s symbol, tiger.

The DRO wondered how a candidate could advertise the symbol, which was not issued to him.

He said action could also be initiated against the press printing such posters and newspapers publishing them.

CANDIDATES WARNED: Assistant commissioner of Oghi Shabbir Ahmad Aqash has warned that the candidates found to be violating the election code of conduct would be dealt with strictly.

“You should create an amicable environment to help people cast vote without hassle. The troublemakers will face action, including disqualification,” he told NA-14 and PK-32 and PK-33 candidates during a meeting in Oghi on Monday.

The official asked the candidates to maintain a cordial environment for the July 25 general elections.

He also said there was a ban on celebratory firing and rallies.

The candidates promised adherence to the code of conduct for the peaceful holding of elections.

WITHDRAWN: Withdrawing himself from the NA-14 election, independent candidate Roshan Zaman on Monday announced support for Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal nominee Mufti Kifaitullah.

Mr Zaman told a public meeting here in Darband that the MMA’s ideology sat well with him and therefore, he’d no reason to contest election.

Mr Kifaitullah, who was also in attendance, asked the people to vote for the MMA for the enforcement of Islamic laws in the country.

Published in Dawn, July 17th , 2018