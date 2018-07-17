DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Safdar’s brother faces action for using PML-N symbol

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated July 17, 2018

Email


MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced action against NA-14 independent candidate Mohammad Sajjad for publicising the PML-N election symbol not allotted to him.

“Though the tiger symbol hasn’t been issued to him, Sajjad Ahmad has been unlawfully advertising it in his campaign and therefore, the ECP is going to take legal action against him under relevant laws,” district returning officer of Mansehra Mohammad Zeb Khan told reporters here on Monday.

Mohammad Sajjad was the covering candidate for his younger brother and PML-N nominee for NA-14, retired captain Mohammad Safdar.

However, he has to contest election as an independent contender as Safdar was disqualified due to corruption conviction last week after the publication of candidate lists.

Official says independent can’t display symbols other than his

The NA-14 returning officer had issued Sajjad the symbol of bed on June 29 but he is canvassing using the disqualified brother’s symbol, tiger.

The DRO wondered how a candidate could advertise the symbol, which was not issued to him.

He said action could also be initiated against the press printing such posters and newspapers publishing them.

CANDIDATES WARNED: Assistant commissioner of Oghi Shabbir Ahmad Aqash has warned that the candidates found to be violating the election code of conduct would be dealt with strictly.

“You should create an amicable environment to help people cast vote without hassle. The troublemakers will face action, including disqualification,” he told NA-14 and PK-32 and PK-33 candidates during a meeting in Oghi on Monday.

The official asked the candidates to maintain a cordial environment for the July 25 general elections.

He also said there was a ban on celebratory firing and rallies.

The candidates promised adherence to the code of conduct for the peaceful holding of elections.

WITHDRAWN: Withdrawing himself from the NA-14 election, independent candidate Roshan Zaman on Monday announced support for Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal nominee Mufti Kifaitullah.

Mr Zaman told a public meeting here in Darband that the MMA’s ideology sat well with him and therefore, he’d no reason to contest election.

Mr Kifaitullah, who was also in attendance, asked the people to vote for the MMA for the enforcement of Islamic laws in the country.

Published in Dawn, July 17th , 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

It’s never about misogyny

It’s never about misogyny

For all her ‘sins’, apparently Maryam’s biggest one is her ability to lead her father to do so much wrong.

Editorial

Updated July 17, 2018

Power of the vote

THE run-up to what was widely expected to be a fiercely competitive election has been indelibly marred by militant...
July 17, 2018

Medicines that hurt

IT is tough to decide whether this is a reassuring or a disturbing sign. On an alert by the European Medicines...
Updated July 17, 2018

PTI’s Karachi plan

OVERFLOWING gutters, a nagging (and growing) shortage of drinking water and mounds of rotting garbage are amongst...
Updated July 16, 2018

Bloodbath in the run-up to polls

IF there were any doubts that Pakistan still remains vulnerable to terrorism, the past week has put an end to them....
July 16, 2018

CPEC achievement

THE promised overhaul of Pakistan’s communications framework that was a part of the Long Term Plan for the...
July 16, 2018

Change in global opinion

A HISTORIC report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on widespread human rights violations in...