DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Justice Tahira Safdar likely to become first woman chief justice of Balochistan High Court

Nasir IqbalJuly 17, 2018

Email


The Balochistan High Court (BHC) may have its first woman chief justice following the retirement of incumbent BHC Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Muskanzai, who is reaching superannuation on August 31.

The Dawn Newspaper has learned that the Judicial Commission, which is expected to meet on July 30 under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, may consider the elevation of Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar as BHC chief justice.

Justice Tahira Safdar, born on Oct 5, 1957 in Quetta, is the daughter of renowned lawyer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Baqri Hanafi. She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan.

If elevated to the top post of the provincial high court, she will make it to the history books for the second time.

Justice Tahira Safdar is also a member of the three-judge special court which is conducting a trial of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007. The special court was constituted under Section 4 Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act 1976 for trial of offence of high treason.

She received her basic education from Cantonment Public School, Quetta, and went on to complete her Bachelors’ Degree from the Government Girls College, Quetta.

Justice Tahira Safdar did her Masters in Urdu Literature from the University of Balochistan and completed her degree in Law from the University Law College, Quetta, in 1980.

Justice Safdar was successful in the competitive examination held by Balochistan Public Service Commission. Subsequently, she was promoted to the rank of Senior Civil Judge on June 29, 1987, and as Additional District and Sessions Judge on Feb 27, 1991.

On March 1, 1996, she was promoted as District and Sessions Judge. Justice Tahira Safdar also worked as a presiding officer in the Labour Court. She was appointed as a member of the Balochistan Services Tribunal on Oct 22, 1998, and worked as such until she was appointed the chairperson of the Balochistan Services Tribunal on July 10, 2009.

While working as chairperson, Justice Tahira Safdar was elevated to the position of Additional Judge of the high court on Sept 7, 2009, and confirmed as BHC judge on May 11, 2011.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Governance trap

Governance trap

Anjum Altaf
There’s no place for ‘good’ representatives — the more powerful and connected the patron, the better.

Editorial

Updated July 16, 2018

Bloodbath in the run-up to polls

IF there were any doubts that Pakistan still remains vulnerable to terrorism, the past week has put an end to them....
July 16, 2018

CPEC achievement

THE promised overhaul of Pakistan’s communications framework that was a part of the Long Term Plan for the...
July 16, 2018

Change in global opinion

A HISTORIC report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on widespread human rights violations in...
Updated July 15, 2018

Strong-arm tactics

The crackdown that unfolded against PML-N across Punjab, particularly in Lahore, cannot be justified or overlooked.
July 15, 2018

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has all but confirmed that the economy has now hit the choppiest of waters ever since the growth...
July 15, 2018

Election observers

AS the democratic experiment continues in Pakistan — despite all obstacles — and polling day draws near, it is...