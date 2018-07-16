DAWN.COM

Ghani assures Gen Bajwa of cooperation, enhanced security during election period: ISPR

Amir Wasim | Dawn.comUpdated July 16, 2018

Afghanistan's President Dr Ashraf Ghani on Monday telephoned Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and assured him of the provision of "enhanced border security measures" on Afghan side to assist Pakistan's law enforcement and security forces during the time of elections, military's spokesperson said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Ghafoor, the Afghan president called the army chief to condole the loss of lives in recent terror incidents in Pakistan. He also assured assistance to Pakistan's security forces during the election period.

Over 170 people lost their lives in bomb attacks targeting election campaigns in Mastung, Peshawar, and Bannu last week, as the death toll in the Mastung tragedy rose to 149 on Sunday.

The government has since decided to beef up security, with the prime minister urging 'utmost precaution' for the security of candidates and public ahead of general elections scheduled for July 25.

Ghani condoles PM Mulk for Balochistan, KP election violence

President Ghani also called Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to offer condolences on the recent terrorist attacks targeting the election rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Condemning the attacks, he expressed sorrow and sympathy on the loss of lives.

The prime minister termed the attacks as cowardly acts. He said the attacks were aimed at derailing the democratic process in the country.

PM Mulk said that the caretaker government "is committed to ensure that elections take place on time."

