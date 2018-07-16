DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Oil tanker catches fire at Gadani yard; rescue efforts underway to evacuate labourers

Ismail SasoliUpdated July 16, 2018

Email


Rescue workers are trying to evacuate around 15 labourers stuck on an oil tanker ship that has caught fire at the Gadani ship-breaking yard, police officials said.

According to officials, the fire erupted when welding work was being conducted to dismantle the stationary vessel.

PML-N's Sanaullah Zehri-led provincial government had placed a ban on dismantling oil tankers at the yard following a series of such infernos, including the November 2016 incident that had claimed 26 lives.

However, the ban was lifted under his successor Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo's government.

Labour unions have often demanded that authorities provide basic facilities to ensure health and safety of the labourers at the Gadani ship-breaking yard.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Governance trap

Governance trap

Anjum Altaf
There’s no place for ‘good’ representatives — the more powerful and connected the patron, the better.

Editorial

Updated July 16, 2018

Bloodbath in the run-up to polls

IF there were any doubts that Pakistan still remains vulnerable to terrorism, the past week has put an end to them....
July 16, 2018

CPEC achievement

THE promised overhaul of Pakistan’s communications framework that was a part of the Long Term Plan for the...
July 16, 2018

Change in global opinion

A HISTORIC report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on widespread human rights violations in...
Updated July 15, 2018

Strong-arm tactics

The crackdown that unfolded against PML-N across Punjab, particularly in Lahore, cannot be justified or overlooked.
July 15, 2018

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has all but confirmed that the economy has now hit the choppiest of waters ever since the growth...
July 15, 2018

Election observers

AS the democratic experiment continues in Pakistan — despite all obstacles — and polling day draws near, it is...