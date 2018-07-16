DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fafen to monitor polls in all 272 NA constituencies

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 16, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) — a coalition of over 50 leading civil society organisations — will deploy 19,000 observers across 272 National Assembly constituencies to monitor voting and counting processes at 85 per cent of the total polling stations to be set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the July 25 elections.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Fafen will deploy 9,884 observers in Punjab, 4,225 in Sindh, 3,549 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including tribal districts), 1,117 in Balochistan and 225 in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Fafen’s accredited, non-partisan and trained observers will observe the election day environment outside polling stations, incidents of electoral and political violence, if any, pre-polling preparations at polling stations, voting, vote counting and ECP forms-filling processes and barriers to women voting.

Fafen observers will be trained to gather required data and documents from assigned polling stations to enable the network to conduct parallel vote tabulations (PVTs) in up to 272 National Assembly constituencies. The PVTs will provide a comparison of a statistically-valid sample of polling stations’ vote-tallies gathered by the observers against official copies of the election forms.

Fafen will also observe vote consolidation process at the offices of returning officers through 272 consistency coordinators. Based on its observation, it will release its preliminary report on July 27.

Fafen has already been observing the pre-election phase through 272 constituency coordinators and 130 district coordinators to provide an assessment of political environment and implementation of election-related laws, rules and regulations since January. The purpose of this observation is to contribute to the evolution of an election process that is free, fair, transparent, accountable and in accordance with the requirements laid out in the Elections Act 2017.

Based on its observation, Fafen has produced periodic updates, information briefs and reports in an effort to provide objective, unbiased and evidence-based information about the quality of electoral and political processes to the ECP, political parties, media, civil society organisations and the citizens.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Governance trap

Governance trap

Anjum Altaf
There’s no place for ‘good’ representatives — the more powerful and connected the patron, the better.

Editorial

Updated July 16, 2018

Bloodbath in the run-up to polls

IF there were any doubts that Pakistan still remains vulnerable to terrorism, the past week has put an end to them....
July 16, 2018

CPEC achievement

THE promised overhaul of Pakistan’s communications framework that was a part of the Long Term Plan for the...
July 16, 2018

Change in global opinion

A HISTORIC report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on widespread human rights violations in...
Updated July 15, 2018

Strong-arm tactics

The crackdown that unfolded against PML-N across Punjab, particularly in Lahore, cannot be justified or overlooked.
July 15, 2018

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has all but confirmed that the economy has now hit the choppiest of waters ever since the growth...
July 15, 2018

Election observers

AS the democratic experiment continues in Pakistan — despite all obstacles — and polling day draws near, it is...