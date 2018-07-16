Nisar saddened to see Nawaz in jail
TAXILA: Estranged PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he is saddened to see Nawaz Sharif in jail and that he made all efforts to save him from landing in such a situation.
Chaudhry Nisar was addressing a public meeting in connection with the upcoming general elections in Gadwal, Wah Cantonment, on Sunday.
Also read: Has Nisar put his political career at stake?
Chaudhry Nisar said the nation should decide if the advice he gave Sharif was good. He said he had advised the former prime minister to tone down his criticism of the army and judiciary in the wake of his ouster by the Supreme Court in the Panama case, to which he had not paid heed.
“I was a PML-N loyalist for 34 years but I was cornered only because I had a different point of view,” Chaudhry Nisar said, adding that he had founded the party with Sharif and other leaders and had always played a role in getting the party and Sharif out of trouble.
Pakistan is going through a dangerous time and the next government will be shouldering the responsibility of steering the country out of crisis, he added.
Take a look: I carried burden of Nawaz Sharif for 34 years: Nisar
He said Sharif had promised to execute projects worth billions of rupees but had not fulfilled them as politicians throughout the country’s history had done.
Chaudhry Nisar said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan has said he will not field a candidate in Chaudhry Nisar’s constituency and had then not fulfilled his promise. He said he will comment on the issue on Monday.
In another meeting, Chaudhry Nisar said he cannot stand with hands bound in respect of young leaders in the party, hinting at Maryam Nawaz. In an earlier media talk, Chaudhry Nisar said he will work under Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but not under Maryam.
Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2018
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (6)
Nisar, do you love Nawaz more than Pakistan?
Nawaz Shariff is part of Pakistani history now. I hope his fight lives on.
You can show the Lion the water but you can not make him drink it
The way his narration come across, it seems to support and reinforce conviction of the convicted, which probably is not his intent. It is also clear that the insistently claimed 34 years long association between the two did not create any reliable thread of mutual understanding. Despite this both seem to be hurting for their own uniquely different reasons due to which at least one or possibly both cannot let it go.
YOU are next Nissar.
Things went according to his plan.....why is he sad now??? He is sad because PML N got boost from it...