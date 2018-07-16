DAWN.COM

Manipulation as clear as day, says Farhatullah Babar

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 16, 2018

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) says results of the general election have already been made controversial, thanks to gerrymandering, leaving the July 25 polls just a search for a “Sanjrani” prime minister in a fragmented parliament.

“Polling is 10 days away but elections have almost already been rigged. Mandate of the people has been stolen and the seeds of controversial and manipulated power transfer sown already. Ground reality permits no other judgment,” says party secretary-general Farhatullah Babar.

In reply to a question by Dawn, he says the July 25 exercise at best is a search for a “Sanjrani prime minister” in a fragmented parliament so that “de facto, and not de jure state continues to be in the driving seat.”

Political parties have publicly named names of the de facto state engaged in rigging, something never done before, he says, making it clear that “we will neither boycott elections nor allow these to be postponed under any pretext”.

The party is not clear yet on whether it will accept the “manipulated results” or go for a protest. What happens after a Sanjrani PM has been installed only time will tell, he says. “We will continue to expose the de facto system and resist any attempt to steal the mandate of the people.”

He dismisses the proposition that resistance includes protest on the streets. “Resistance doesn’t automatically mean coming on the streets. It is unwise to speculate on the dynamics of post-polls day, one way or the other,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2018

