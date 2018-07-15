Teenager dies, 15 hurt as swing ride comes apart at Karachi's Askari Amusement Park
An evening meant for fun and relaxation turned into a nightmare on Sunday as a swing ride at the newly-opened Askari Amusement Park in Karachi's PIB Colony fell apart, crushing at least 16 underneath it, police said.
Karachi Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi told Dawn that bolts of the ride had come apart causing it to fall down.
The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals where a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead.
One person earlier reported to be buried under the debris, was later evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Additional police surgeon of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi told Dawn that the teenage girl, Kashaf Samad, had already expired when brought in. The victim was a resident of Sharafabad.
Dr Abbasi added that a 23-year-old male, Ibrahim Yasin was also brought for treatment at the hospital.
“We received seven persons brought for treatment at Liaquat National Hospital,” said the hospital's spokesperson, Anjum Rizvi. All have been shifted to the emergency ward.
“At this moment, nothing can be said about condition of the injured persons,” added Rizvi.
“Seven injured males, aged between 12 to 15 years were brought for treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC),” said police surgeon, Dr Aijaz Khokhar.
Taking immediate notice of the incident, Inspector General (IG) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East to provide emergency rescue services to all those affected at the park.
He also issued directives for the police to ensure cooperation of park officials so that details of the incident can be properly uncovered.
Caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman has ordered that all the injured be provided treatment at the finest hospitals in the city which will be paid for by the Sindh government.
Additionally, Sindh chief secretary Retd Major Azam Suleman Khan also took notice of the incident, directing the city commissioner to visit the park and the hospitals were the wounded had been taken.
The chief secretary has ordered the closure of the park — along with all other amusement parks in the province — for three days so a technical inspection can be carried out.
He also established an inquiry team led by Deputy Commissioner East, which has been directed to submit its report within 24 hours regarding the incident.
Gulshan Superintendent Police (SP) Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto identified some of the injured persons as Saima, Hifza, Saira Shah, Babar, Suleman, Areeba and Mujeeb.
Located inside Old Sabzi Mandi, the park was inaugurated during Eidul Fitr amid much fanfare. It attracted huge crowds during the Eid holidays last month and on weekends.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (12)
May God keep them save. Aamen.
Allah khair So a ride fails in a newly open park!
No concept of health and safety ! They will get away with this incident, mark my words!
Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elaihe Rajeoun. Very sad. No one will take the responsibility
Ride and games are most favorable amusements of the young and teenage and these attractions are common in all urban centers in globe, but unfortunately, in Pakistan these fun and amusement often turn to nightmare due to the in-apathy of the relevant government agencies, who fail to check and inspect these facilities. In fact, in view of the rampant bribery, these responsible authorities turn blind eyes and after their palms are greased, they never bother to check them. The best way to control such mishaps is to conduct regular check and inspections and levy heavy fines on the delinquents.
@Jalbani Baloch right!
This park should be closed forever for the safety of public
I was taking to my wife and I said that I would never trust anything built by Pakistanis because we unfortunately have no systems , no accountability and cannot trust anything we do as we are complacent. The next time you take a flight and experience turbulence , you can stay relaxed hoping that a Pakistani did not bolt the joints together. unfortunate for a talented nation but true !
This is what happens when you get cheap Chinese equipment...this will be the future of all our power plants as well
@Faheem Sir so much negative thinking. Rides accident everywhere in the world. It’s sad human life lost. I hope Authorities will find the cause and make appropriate changes for future.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون
Condolences to the family. Thinking of all injured. Wishing all speedy recovery.
Another failure of Sindh Government. All be cause recruitment are based on favoritism. If this is the condition of newly opened amusement park, imagine its condition after a year. Inquiry should not be limited to physical check up of nut and bolts but should extended to the appointment of officers and supervisors. Sack these careless officers and supervisors immediately,