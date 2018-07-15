DAWN.COM

World Cup finale: France leads Croatia 4-2

APUpdated July 15, 2018

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic and France's Raphael Varane battle for the ball. —AP
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal. —AP
France's Antoine Griezmann (7) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's second goal. —AP
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic. —AP
France has a 4-2 lead over Croatia after 70 minutes of a World Cup final that has featured a series of firsts including an own goal and a penalty awarded after a video review.

Earlier, Paul Pogba gave France a 3-1 lead over Croatia in the World Cup final with a goal in the 59th minute.

The first half ended with thunder rolling over Moscow after France regained the lead from an Antoine Griezmann penalty in the 38th minute following the first use of video review in a World Cup final.

Four people dressed in suits invaded the pitch during the second half.

The four, who seemed to be wearing peaked caps, approached players and one appeared to share a high five with a France player.

Stewards dragged the people off the field after a total disruption of almost a minute while France was leading 2-1.

France had taken the lead in the 18th through Mario Mandzukic's own-goal the first in a World Cup final and a record 12th in the tournament off a Griezmann free kick, before Croatia's Ivan Perisic equalized with a fierce left-foot strike 10 minutes later.

Perisic was also the player who conceded the penalty with a handball at a corner.

It is already the highest-scoring World Cup final since France won its only previous title in 1998, beating Brazil 3-0.

Croatia is playing in the World Cup final for the first time.

French fans have packed the Paris fan zone, which holds 90,000, near the Eiffel Tower to watch the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Orio Hamra from the Paris region says, “Yes, I have faith ... They're hungry and 20 years on, it would be beautiful if they won the Cup.” Les Bleus' last World Cup victory was in 1998.

It was an occasion for all ages to dress up for France, some wrapped in French flags, others painting their faces or donning elaborate headgear in the blue, white and red national colors.

Security forces are on the ready throughout France, which celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday, with 110,000 police on duty.

