France snatch World Cup glory from Croatia to win second title

APUpdated July 15, 2018

French players celebrate at the end of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. —AP
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal. —AP
France's Antoine Griezmann (7) celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side's second goal. —AP
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic. —AP
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic and France's Raphael Varane battle for the ball. —AP
France become new world champions after an epic final that has featured a series of firsts including an own goal and a penalty awarded after a video review.

Les Bleus, as they are colloquially known, will lift their first World Cup trophy since 1998.

France coach Didier Deschamps was thrown into the air in a celebration by his players after becoming just the third person to win the World Cup as a player and as a coach.

Deschamps was captain of the France squad that won the World Cup on home soil in 1998.

Earlier, Paul Pogba gave France a 3-1 lead over Croatia in the World Cup final with a goal in the 59th minute.

The first half ended with thunder rolling over Moscow after France regained the lead from an Antoine Griezmann penalty in the 38th minute following the first use of video review in a World Cup final.

Four people dressed in suits invaded the pitch during the second half.

The four, who seemed to be wearing peaked caps, approached players and one appeared to share a high five with a France player.

Stewards dragged the people off the field after a total disruption of almost a minute while France was leading 2-1.

France had taken the lead in the 18th through Mario Mandzukic's own-goal the first in a World Cup final and a record 12th in the tournament off a Griezmann free kick, before Croatia's Ivan Perisic equalized with a fierce left-foot strike 10 minutes later.

Perisic was also the player who conceded the penalty with a handball at a corner.

French fans packed the Paris fan zone, which holds 90,000, near the Eiffel Tower to watch the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Orio Hamra from the Paris region said, “Yes, I have faith ... They're hungry and 20 years on, it would be beautiful if they won the Cup.”

It was an occasion for all ages to dress up for France, some wrapped in French flags, others painting their faces or donning elaborate headgear in the blue, white and red national colors.

Security forces were on the ready throughout France, which celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday, with 110,000 police on duty.

Momo
Jul 15, 2018 08:53pm

Go

ABHISHEK KUMAR
Jul 15, 2018 09:45pm

Good

Sami
Jul 15, 2018 09:57pm

France has won the final!!

Hari
Jul 15, 2018 10:02pm

Great job France!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 15, 2018 10:03pm

Well played France. No doubt that by winning the prestigious 2018 World Cup Soccer Tournament in the Russian Federation and beating Croatia 4-2 in the grand final, you have proved to be real soccer world champions. Salute to your diversity-oriented talented soccer team. Keep it up and hang on tough

