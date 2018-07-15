DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Waseem floors Mthalane but loses world title via decision

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated July 15, 2018

Email


Pakistan boxer Mohammad Waseem came up short in his International Boxing Federation flyweight category title bout with South Africa's Moruti Mthalane on Sunday but not before flooring his opponent in the 11th round and giving him a genuine scare.

With just eight pro fights under his belt, the Quetta-born pugilist had taken the gigantic challenge of facing Mthalane — a veteran of 37 fights heading into this one.

The fight in Malaysia, which took place on the undercard of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's welterweight showdown with Lucas Matthysse, saw Mthalane steadily but unremarkably build a lead on the judges' cards in the first six rounds.

The African was clearly the busier of the two fighters in the first half of the bout but Waseem staged a comeback in the latter rounds, especially in the penultimate stanza.

Perhaps with the knowledge that he needed a late stoppage to win, the 30-year-old came out with a more adventurous mindset in the 11th, dishing some and copping some.

Waseem nearly pulled off a stunning upset when a counter left hook at the end of a Mthalane salvo, stunned the South African and saw him hit the canvass.

Mthalane was given a standing eight count but before Waseem could pounce to try and finish the fight right there and then, the bell rang. The fighters retreated to their corners as Mthalane and his camp breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Both the fighters gave their all in the last of their 12 tangos but a stoppage was not to be found. In the end, the judges scored it a unanimous 114-113, 114-113 and 116-110 victory in the favour of Mthalane.

Waseem, after eight straight victories, lost for the very first time in his pro career. But even in defeat, he gave a good account of his ability and demonstrated why the Mayweathers took a chance on him.

Still young in boxing terms, Waseem can undoubtedly use the lessons learned in the defeat to fetch future victories.

1:

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Sameer
Jul 15, 2018 02:40pm

He's a self made Hero! This is a sportsman the country should honor and be proud of him!

Azhar
Jul 15, 2018 02:54pm

Win or lose, Waseem is our hero. To stand and take a punch on your face needs great courage. He has been raising Pakistan's flags around the world and I salute him for that. I am sure he will get better and better due to positive and aggressive attitude and win accolades for himself and Pakistan In Sha Allah.

Wazir
Jul 15, 2018 03:02pm

Great talent

Asif jamil
Jul 15, 2018 03:21pm

This boxer should be encouraged by the Boxing Board of Pakistan, and big businesses should sponsor him. Let us support other sports also besides cricket. We were once World champions in Squash and Hockey, where are we now? There is so much talent in Pakistan it only needs to be discovered, and then encouraged by financial support.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 15, 2018 03:35pm

Well done Waseem. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Woho
Jul 15, 2018 03:39pm

Well done. Keep up the good work n u will win the nezt one

Dr Shafiq chughtai
Jul 15, 2018 04:14pm

Well done jigar i m proud of u.

KB
Jul 15, 2018 04:26pm

Mighty and brave fight by Waseem...he is a winner. Hope Pakistan govt sponsor recognise this great talent and start supporting other sports and sportsmen other then cricket and cricketers.

Nadeem
Jul 15, 2018 04:34pm

Keep going

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 15, 2018

Strong-arm tactics

The crackdown that unfolded against PML-N across Punjab, particularly in Lahore, cannot be justified or overlooked.
July 15, 2018

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has all but confirmed that the economy has now hit the choppiest of waters ever since the growth...
July 15, 2018

Election observers

AS the democratic experiment continues in Pakistan — despite all obstacles — and polling day draws near, it is...
Updated July 14, 2018

Campaign carnage

MORE blood has been spilled on the campaign trail as terror rears its ugly head once again. Still reeling from the...
July 14, 2018

A landmark judgement

AMIDST a flurry of controversial judicial activism has arrived a judgement that ought to be a shining beacon for...
July 14, 2018

NICVD success

THE fact that Pakistan’s public healthcare infrastructure is generally of poor quality and dreadfully overloaded...