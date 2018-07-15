Red warrants for Ishaq Dar issued, apex court told

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry informed the Supreme Court on Saturday that red warrants had been issued to bring former foreign minister Ishaq Dar back to the country.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken up the matter of Mr Dar’s repeated absence from hearings despite being given several directions.

The attorney general also told the court that the cancellation of Mr Dar’s passport would be used as an alternative option if he continued to refuse to return to Pakistan.

He said the interior ministry on a request of the Federal Investi­gation Agency had issued red warrants and was now waiting for a reply from Interpol. The court was also informed that Mr Dar’s properties in Pakistan had been forfeited.

Mr Dar’s presence had been sought by the Supreme Court in a suo motu case regarding the appointment of playwright and columnist Ataul Haq Qasmi as chairman of the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) on a hefty package. Mr Qasmi was looking after the affairs of PTV after the three-year contract of former managing director Mohammad Malick expired on Feb 26, 2016. Mr Dar was asked to come to the court and explain why Mr Qasmi had been appointed to the prized post at such a hefty salary.

