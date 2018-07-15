DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Israeli airstrike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

APJuly 15, 2018

Email


Smoke raises in the background after an Israeli airstrike hits a governmental building in Gaza City. —AP
Smoke raises in the background after an Israeli airstrike hits a governmental building in Gaza City. —AP
A Palestinian policeman guards next to a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. —AP
A Palestinian policeman guards next to a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. —AP

The health ministry in Gaza says two teenagers have been killed and ten others injured in an airstrike in Gaza City.

Witnesses say Israeli warplanes dropped four bombs Saturday afternoon on an unfinished building near a Hamas police and security compound, reducing the old structure to rubble. The four-story building is adjacent to a public park.

It marks the first casualties in the dramatic flare-up in violence between Israel and Hamas.

Striking in the heart of Gaza City is typically only seen during full-blown conflicts like the war of 2014 and could mark a sign that violence is escalating.

The Israeli military carried out its largest daytime airstrike campaign in Gaza since the 2014 war on Saturday as Hamas reportedly fired rockets into Israel.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 14, 2018

Campaign carnage

MORE blood has been spilled on the campaign trail as terror rears its ugly head once again. Still reeling from the...
July 14, 2018

A landmark judgement

AMIDST a flurry of controversial judicial activism has arrived a judgement that ought to be a shining beacon for...
July 14, 2018

NICVD success

THE fact that Pakistan’s public healthcare infrastructure is generally of poor quality and dreadfully overloaded...
Nawaz’s return
Updated July 13, 2018

Nawaz’s return

Caretaker govts in Punjab and centre; PML-N and its supporters; NAB and judiciary — must act lawfully and responsibly.
July 13, 2018

Defending minorities

GIVEN the current climate of intolerance, it is a bold stance — and the right one. Opining on the recent detailed...
July 13, 2018

Declining dolphin numbers

THE knock-on effects of changes in the normal order of things seldom, if ever, receive much attention in Pakistan. A...