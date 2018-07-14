DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB arrests 5 for alleged involvement in Rs63 billion oil scam

Imtiaz AliJuly 14, 2018

Email


The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested five officials from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and two private oil companies for their alleged involvement in a Rs63 billion oil scam, it said on Saturday.

The arrests were made on July 11 after a series of raids in Karachi, Islamabad and Gilgit, NAB officials informed media today.

NAB said it had arrested a former general manager (Supply) from PSO, Byco Pakistan Petroleum Ltd.'s (BPPL) former chief operating officer and BPPL's former president (Refineries) from Karachi.

PSO's former general manager (Retail and Consumer Business) and current chief executive officer of Jinn Petroleum from Islamabad were also picked up, while PSO's former senior general manager (Marketing) was arrested from Gilgit.

According to NAB, the PSO officials had sold crude oil worth Rs2.43 billion to BPPL between 2008-9, for which the state oil company received no payment.

In 2012, PSO allegedly entered an agreement with Byco Oil Pakistan Ltd (BOPL), even though the latter wasn't commissioned until 2013, NAB alleged.

Despite the company not being commissioned at the time of the agreement, the state oil company purchased substandard petroleum products from the firm, causing the national exchequer a loss of Rs60 billion.

In the same year, PSO also sold crude oil to BPPL at abnormally subsidised rates under another illegal contract with the private firm. The collective loss caused by the three agreements amounted to Rs63.69 billion.

NAB produced the suspects arrested from Karachi before an accountability court on July 12. PSO's former general manager (Supply) and BPPL's former president (Refineries) were sent on 13-day physical remand while BPPL's former chief operating officer was granted judicial remand on medical grounds.

The remaining two suspects will be produced before court on July 16.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 14, 2018

Campaign carnage

MORE blood has been spilled on the campaign trail as terror rears its ugly head once again. Still reeling from the...
July 14, 2018

A landmark judgement

AMIDST a flurry of controversial judicial activism has arrived a judgement that ought to be a shining beacon for...
July 14, 2018

NICVD success

THE fact that Pakistan’s public healthcare infrastructure is generally of poor quality and dreadfully overloaded...
Nawaz’s return
Updated July 13, 2018

Nawaz’s return

Caretaker govts in Punjab and centre; PML-N and its supporters; NAB and judiciary — must act lawfully and responsibly.
July 13, 2018

Defending minorities

GIVEN the current climate of intolerance, it is a bold stance — and the right one. Opining on the recent detailed...
July 13, 2018

Declining dolphin numbers

THE knock-on effects of changes in the normal order of things seldom, if ever, receive much attention in Pakistan. A...