DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

The sombre father and smiling daughter

Zahrah MazharUpdated July 14, 2018

Email


MIAN sahab had arrived in the plane. The news spread after the PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general secretary came back with proof — a picture — that the plane was not going back from Abu Dhabi to Lahore without Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The delayed flight, which was scheduled for 2:15pm but eventually took off at 5:04pm from Abu Dhabi International Airport, was full of restless journalists who were made to board first. Security officials of the United Arab Emirates — dressed in all-white Emirati thobes — made sure that every passenger boarded the plane. Those who were not Lahore-bound were told to go to their gates and clear the area. By the time the last of the passengers (all journalists) boarded the EY 243, there was no one left at Gate 32 apart from the security men in white.

Mr Sharif and his daughter were the last passengers to board.

Security stayed in the first class area with the Sharifs up until moments before the plane took off. Once the plane was in the air and on its way, the only person Nawaz Sharif called to the front was Khawaja Haris — the lawyer who represented the Sharif in the Avenfield corruption case.

Their meeting lasted a good one hour, as security inside the plane prevented others from going towards first class. There were sporadic chants in support of Mr Sharif and Maryam during the flight but appeared to be more for the cameras than the leaders.

The media, apart from a handful in first class, had no access to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter throughout the flight — or before at the Abu Dhabi airport — but once the plane landed, they started pushing their way through.

The moment the wheels hit the ground, those in the first and business class surrounded the Sharifs while two security personnel held back those in economy. The small windows of the plane showed that it was surrounded by male and female security personnel — Rangers and police.

Within 15 minutes, the Rangers had entered the plane. They were prepared for the eager journalists and politely but firmly asked that all passengers who wanted to get off the plane should be allowed to do so. Others were asked to wait. Once those passengers had disembarked, PML-N supporters and members and members of the media rushed to the front to get a quote from the Sharifs — possibly their last for a long time. But they were both quiet, Maryam only smiling but her father with an anxious look on his face.

Moments before his surrender, gone was the Sharif who was thundering only a few hours ago while talking to the media in Abu Dhabi over the phone. One could say he even looked unsure.

The Rangers were on standby but they weren’t rushing him to move — they wanted the former premier to walk out on his own time. But it wasn’t the PML-N supremo who got up first — it was Maryam Nawaz who said “let’s go” with finality.

PARAMILITARY personnel enter the plane to take Nawaz Sharif into custody.—Photo by writer
PARAMILITARY personnel enter the plane to take Nawaz Sharif into custody.—Photo by writer

The duo then made their way down the plane, surrounded by Rangers and by the time the media got a glimpse of them, they were encircled by Rangers personnel and some men in plain clothes (some of whom identified themselves as PML-N supporters). There were at least three chains of security personnel around them, two cars where they were standing, and about 15 to 20 steps away, there was a helicopter and one jet with the Punjab government logo.

The voice of the helicopter drowned out whatever Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were saying to the officials, but the animated conversation lasted for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Shortly after, the two vanished from the view; they had sat inside the car which when moving was surrounded by Rangers who were running alongside it. The car stopped near the small jet ready to take them to Islamabad, where the Rangers again encircled Maryam Nawaz and Mr Sharif. Maryam, after about 10 minutes, could be seen entering the plane. She stopped and waved to the crowd. She called out to someone to get her suitcase, which eventually made its way to the plane. Nawaz Sharif also went inside the same jet.

As the jet started to move, some PML-N workers lamented that Mian sahab had wanted to address the people before his incarceration. But it appeared that he wouldn’t get that chance on Friday.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Akhlaq A. Qyreshi
Jul 14, 2018 08:42am

Did Nawaz Sharif realize what he has done and how much cost to the nation because of his wrong doings

MAK
Jul 14, 2018 08:51am

This lady has the courage & grace of a leader, I must say even if I support PTI

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 14, 2018 08:57am

Both convicted father and daughter got what they deserved according to their bad deeds and result of corrupt practices - a very sad day for Sharif's family and their fake dynasty!

Philosopher (from Japan)
Jul 14, 2018 09:01am

Finally a convicted thief has reached his fate.

Lahori kid
Jul 14, 2018 10:29am

I have a feeling they will post bail and ride into the sunset, its written all over Mariam Nawaz's face.

Kamran
Jul 14, 2018 10:37am

Behind bars for good!

Danish
Jul 14, 2018 10:56am

@Akhlaq A. Qyreshi he remains clueless!

Zala
Jul 14, 2018 11:39am

Money for the dams should be taken from all the corrupt politicians. The states don’t run on charity. States have power to take back the stolen money. States should at least sell their properties in Pakistan.

A&A
Jul 14, 2018 11:42am

This smile will soon gone when they see the jail hardships ..,

A&A
Jul 14, 2018 11:46am

@Danish
They prefer jail over hard earned theft money....

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 14, 2018

Campaign carnage

MORE blood has been spilled on the campaign trail as terror rears its ugly head once again. Still reeling from the...
July 14, 2018

A landmark judgement

AMIDST a flurry of controversial judicial activism has arrived a judgement that ought to be a shining beacon for...
July 14, 2018

NICVD success

THE fact that Pakistan’s public healthcare infrastructure is generally of poor quality and dreadfully overloaded...
Nawaz’s return
Updated July 13, 2018

Nawaz’s return

Caretaker govts in Punjab and centre; PML-N and its supporters; NAB and judiciary — must act lawfully and responsibly.
July 13, 2018

Defending minorities

GIVEN the current climate of intolerance, it is a bold stance — and the right one. Opining on the recent detailed...
July 13, 2018

Declining dolphin numbers

THE knock-on effects of changes in the normal order of things seldom, if ever, receive much attention in Pakistan. A...