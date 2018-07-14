Imran taunts Nawaz over his ‘friendship’ with Modi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a tweet on Friday taunted Nawaz Sharif over his ‘friendship’ with Ind­ian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the two leaders of creating the law and order situation in the country or tension at the border to manipulate the situation in favour of the PML-N.

“Beginning to wonder why whenever Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, there is increasing tension along Pakistan’s borders and a rise in terrorist acts? Is it a mere coincidence?” the PTI chief tweeted.

He made the comment at 2.30pm on Friday after condemning the attack on JUI-F leader Akram Durrani’s cavalcade in Bannu which left four people dead.

Humayun Akhtar meets PTI chairman and joins the party

Mr Khan’s tweet was based on a slogan frequently raised by PTI workers and supporters at its public meetings: “Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Ghaddar Hai, Ghaddar Hai (friend of Modi is a traitor)”.

Mr Khan later also tweeted about the Mastung suicide bombing: “Another condemnable terrorist attack on a political gathering — this time in Mastung. Saddened to learn of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani’s shahadat in this targeted attack as well as the shahadat of other innocent citizens.”

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Humayun Akhtar on Friday announced his decision to join the PTI.

Mr Akhtar met Imran Khan at his Banigala residence and said that a majority of the people had now faith in the leadership of the PTI chairman.

Mr Khan welcomed Mr Akhtar’s entry into the PTI. Senator Naeemul Haq was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PTI information secretary Fawad Chaudhry criticised the PML-N for creating the law and

order situation in Punjab on the occasion of return to the country of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who, he said, had been declared culprits by a court of law.

“There is no reason to invite the general public to welcome someone who is set to be arrested by NAB,” the PTI leader said at a press conference.

He condemned the aggressive attitude of Maryam Safdar’s son towards peaceful protesters in London.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2018