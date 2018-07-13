DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No civil penalty imposed by US regulators, UBL says

Desk ReportJuly 13, 2018

Email


United Bank Ltd moved to assuage market concerns following news of fresh action by the US Federal Reserve Bank on its operations in the New York branch.

In a press release, the bank said "no civil penalty has been imposed" and fears of a fine on the bank are ungrounded.

The release was transmitted to the bank's shareholders at 9am on Friday.

"United Bank Limited (UBL) and its New York branch have entered into a new Written Agreement (WA 2018) with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) effective 02 July 2018", the release said.

"This follows upon the termination of Written Agreement earlier signed on 28 October 2013 (WA 2013) which was primarily related to the New York branch’s international remittance services. "

The bank reiterated that it is "committed and focused on the successful completion and implementation" of the latest written agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The agreement "requires UBL to take steps to strengthen its Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering Compliance, Customer Due Diligence and Suspicious Activity Monitoring and Reporting programmes.

As stated in the WA 2018, it is the common goal of the FRBNY, UBL and the New York branch that the New York branch operates in compliance with all applicable federal and state laws, rules and regulations."

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Higher standards needed

Higher standards needed

There appears to be pressure on the junior faculty to ensure they remain on the good side of the senior lot.

Editorial

Nawaz’s return
Updated July 13, 2018

Nawaz’s return

Caretaker govts in Punjab and centre; PML-N and its supporters; NAB and judiciary — must act lawfully and responsibly.
July 13, 2018

Defending minorities

GIVEN the current climate of intolerance, it is a bold stance — and the right one. Opining on the recent detailed...
July 13, 2018

Declining dolphin numbers

THE knock-on effects of changes in the normal order of things seldom, if ever, receive much attention in Pakistan. A...
July 12, 2018

Questionable ECP move

THE contrast could not be more stark, and worrying, from a democratic perspective. The Election Commission of...
July 12, 2018

Bail for Rao Anwar

FOR the justice system to appear credible, it must punish all those who are found guilty, including the high and...