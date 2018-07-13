378 people arrested in Lahore in run-up to Nawaz, Maryam's return

Police said 378 people were arrested in Lahore on Friday as the city braces for the arrival of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who are returning to Pakistan to face jail time and file an appeal against the Avenfield corruption reference verdict which sentenced the father-daughter duo to 10 years and seven years in prison respectively.

Even as PML-N workers, responding to their leaders' calls to show up and demonstrate their support for Nawaz and Maryam, have started assembling near Lahore's Lohari Gate and Allama Iqbal International Airport, 141 people have been arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960, whereas 237 have been arrested under the Elections Act 2017.

No well-known political figure has been arrested. A number of the detainees are reportedly union council chairman, vice chairmen and PML-N councillors.

However, Punjab's caretaker ministers, accompanied by Home Minister Shaukat Javed, stated that none of the 124 people arrested in Lahore are political leaders or officials.

The Lahore High Court today ordered authorities to release all detained leaders and workers of the PML-N. During the hearing of a petition moved by a lawyer, the provincial police chief told the high court that 141 people had been taken into custody due to threats of terrorism.

Shahbaz reaches Lohari Gate

Supporters of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif hold posters of him and chant slogans as they gather at Lohari Gate, where Shahbaz Sharif will lead a rally towards the airport ahead of the Nawaz's arrival. ─ AFP

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's caravan is now at Lohari Gate, where his son Hamza had reached earlier today, and is expected to lead the main rally to the airport to accord his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz a warm welcome.

"PML-N will start its historic rally from the historic point of Muslim Mosque, Lohari Gate. A large number of PML-N workers and people will gather there and march toward the airport to receive their beloved leader," PML-N media coordinator Muhammad Mehdi told Dawn on Thursday.

He said the Lohari Gate was a central point of three constituencies — NA-124, NA-123 and NA-125. "In the political history of the city, rallies that began from the spot assumed historic value and this would also prove to be a historic one," he claimed.

On-ground reports suggest that roads leading to the Motorway, Babu Sabu toll plaza, Raiwind, Ravi toll plaza and Thokar Niaz Baig have been blocked by the police.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed at all entry points to the city.

Police officers are deployed at Lahore airport. ─ AP

Containers have been readied to block off main roads, but as of now, entry routes are open to all.

A police official claimed that the arrangements were made to avoid any terrorism-related incidents. He added that no orders have been passed to arrest political workers or to block the motorway.

During today's press conference, the caretaker ministers said that roads in the city had been blocked because of Jumma prayers and everything had returned to normalcy soon thereafter.

"Containers will be placed to block roads only if the rally turns violent," Home Minister Javed had said, adding that cellphone services had been suspended because of the threat of a terrorist attack.

"Threat alerts are being brought to the notice of political leaders and they are being asked to be careful about the routes they take," the home minister said.

Traffic plan for Lahore

The caretaker government devised an alternate traffic plan on the eve of the arrival of Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport on Friday.

Traffic coming from Islamabad will enter Lahore via motorway through Thokar Niaz Beg, Qazilbash Chowk and Shaukat Khanum Chowk.

Traffic from GT Road will enter the city via Kala Shah Kaku through Thokar. Traffic from Kala Khatai Road will enter via Shahdara Chowk, Begum Kot and Faizpur Interchange through motorway. Traffic from Multan Road will enter via Bund Road and Mohlanwal Road. To exit Lahore, use Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Johar Town Main Boulevard, Shaukat Khanum, Qazilbash Chowk, Motorway Interchange or Multan Road.

The international travellers have been asked to reach at least six hours prior to the departure time at designated areas in Lahore. They will be transported to airport via a shuttle service which will be provided from Bhatta Chowk, Chungi Dogaij, Gajjumata, Mehfooz Park and Niazi Shaheed Park.

Unrest in other cities

Police have arrested former MPA Jaffer Ali and NA-103 candidate Ali Gohar and nearly 50 other PML-N workers from Faisalabad.

Faisalabad's Kamalpur Interchange, Sargodha Road, Deputy Wala interchange, Sahianwala Interchange, Aminpur Interchange and the Canal Road Expressway have all been blocked and there is no way for commuters to move in and out of the city.

Containers are blocking off roads and police have been deployed at all exits from the city.

Separately, law enforcement personnel have dispersed a PML-N protest demonstration and arrested around 35 PML-N workers in Sahiwal.

District president PML-N Malik Nadeem Kamran and various local party leaders were baton-charged by the police at Supreme House near the Lahore-Sahiwal motorway. Former MPA Muhammad Tufail Jutt was also beaten up by the police.

Sahiwal's PML-N leadership and election candidates have reached Lahore after they managed to dodge the police, who have blocked roads surrounding the Sahiwal by-pass. The candidates that have reached Lahore include Malik Nadeem Kamran, Pir Imran Shah Wali, Malik Arshad and Shah Muneer Azhar.

All roads leading in and out of Sialkot have been blocked. Police and Rangers diverted Khawaja Asif's convoy out of Sialkot. On-ground reports suggest that the PML-N leader then took a route through rural areas to reach Lahore for the planned rally.

DawnNewsTV reported that PML-N workers in Gujrat were baton-charged by police.