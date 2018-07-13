DAWN.COM

70 dead, 120 injured in Mastung blast targeting Balochistan Awami Party corner meeting

AFP | Syed Ali ShahUpdated July 13, 2018

A man mourns over a dead body of his family member who was killed in the bomb attack, at a mortuary in Quetta on Friday. — AP
At least 70 people, including politician Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and 120 injured in a deadly blast in Balochistan's Mastung district Friday afternoon, provincial Health Minister Faiz Kakar confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

Levies sources said the blast targeted a corner meeting organised by Siraj, a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate for PB-35 (Mastung).

"It apparently was a suicide attack," Agha Umar Bungalzai, provincial home minister, told AFP, though that could not be immediately confirmed.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, including District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mastung and Quetta Civil Hospital, for medical treatment. The critically injured were shifted to CMH Quetta.

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani

The younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Siraj had been chief of the Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz (BMM), formed by Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani in the 1970s, till June this year.

He had recently merged BMM with the newly-formed BAP.

Nawab Siraj Raisani. — DawnNewsTV
Nawab Siraj Raisani. — DawnNewsTV

He was contesting PB-35 (Mastung) for the 2018 elections against his own brother Nawab Aslam Raisani, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

Siraj's teenage son, Hakmal Raisani, had been killed in a grenade attack on his vehicle in the same district in 2011. Siraj, who had been present inside the vehicle at the time of the attack, had escaped unhurt.

Shrugging off the threat to his own life, he had said at the time that he would continue to "raise the slogan of Pakistan".

Election violence

The Mastung bombing was the latest — and deadliest — of a string of attacks targeting politically exposed persons ahead of the July 25 election.

Earlier today, a blast targeted former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu. While Durrani remained safe, four people were killed and 32 others injured in the attack.

Last night, two people had been injured in a blast near BAP's election office in Khuzdar.

On July 10, a suicide blast had killed Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and 19 others in Peshawar's Yaktoot area. The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which had also claimed responsibility for 2012 attack that killed Haroon's father, Bashir Bilour.

On July 7, at least seven people, including a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), were injured when a convoy came under a bomb attack in Bannu.

Earlier this month, an attack on a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate's office in North Waziristan's Razmak tehsil had injured 10.

Additional reporting by Ismail Sasoli.

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Sohail
Jul 13, 2018 04:49pm

Voilence return to Pakistan. Sadly. Our law enforcement agencies need to answer.

Neo
Jul 13, 2018 05:18pm

So sorry for the victims and their families. It is obvious that enemies of Pakistan are trying to disrupt the elections and put off people from voting for theirs and their childrens destiny. It seems a narrative is trying to be built to then question the outcome of the election to promote destabilisation in the country for the future. We cannot let the enemies win. I hope CJP will authorise protection for candidates and their followers and that there is increased deployment of security forces across the country asap.

Aman
Jul 13, 2018 05:30pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. We feel very sorry for the loss of their innocent lives.

Human
Jul 13, 2018 05:36pm

The enemy is extremely frustrated after their master plan was foiled in Baluchistan. Bad news for them: Pakistanis are aware and united.

Raja Abbas
Jul 13, 2018 05:46pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon.

Sanam
Jul 13, 2018 05:46pm

No one responsible for security of common Pakistani?

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 13, 2018 05:48pm

How come this deadly violence against innocent people have resurfaced when Elections are around the corner??? A big question for our law-enforcement agencies?

sqb
Jul 13, 2018 05:55pm

Rest in Peace, my Pakistani brother.

Vinod Narang
Jul 13, 2018 05:56pm

My condolences to the families of the bereaved.

Babu
Jul 13, 2018 06:06pm

@Human - When Talibans are claiming responsibility, than you know the enemy, isn't it ?

Sanity
Jul 13, 2018 06:14pm

Please stop this violence and blood shed of innocent people. Our LEAs should be PROACTIVE than being REACTIVE!

SA
Jul 13, 2018 06:14pm

Those who are meant to protect us should come forward and take responsibility...they feel non existent

Zulfi
Jul 13, 2018 06:29pm

Very sad news. RIP

After a prolonged period of relative calm in the country these blasts now occurring with alarming frequency. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies & NACTA need to do everything possible to ensure no further loss of innocent lives

naji
Jul 13, 2018 06:36pm

Now this fourth attack, their attempt to derail election program. ECP must sit and think again about election campaign in Baluchistan and tribal area.

Zain
Jul 13, 2018 06:46pm

RIP legend.

Pakistan Zindabad Balochistan Zindabad

Daanish
Jul 13, 2018 07:05pm

Enemies in full force, stay united and strong. Pakistan strong.

ramachandra
Jul 13, 2018 07:09pm

it is sad .

Saba
Jul 13, 2018 07:12pm

Pakistan is paying a very high price of war on terror.

