70 dead, 120 injured in Mastung blast targeting Balochistan Awami Party corner meeting
At least 70 people, including politician Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and 120 injured in a deadly blast in Balochistan's Mastung district Friday afternoon, provincial Health Minister Faiz Kakar confirmed to DawnNewsTV.
Levies sources said the blast targeted a corner meeting organised by Siraj, a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate for PB-35 (Mastung).
"It apparently was a suicide attack," Agha Umar Bungalzai, provincial home minister, told AFP, though that could not be immediately confirmed.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, including District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mastung and Quetta Civil Hospital, for medical treatment. The critically injured were shifted to CMH Quetta.
Nawabzada Siraj Raisani
The younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Siraj had been chief of the Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz (BMM), formed by Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani in the 1970s, till June this year.
He had recently merged BMM with the newly-formed BAP.
He was contesting PB-35 (Mastung) for the 2018 elections against his own brother Nawab Aslam Raisani, who is contesting as an independent candidate.
Siraj's teenage son, Hakmal Raisani, had been killed in a grenade attack on his vehicle in the same district in 2011. Siraj, who had been present inside the vehicle at the time of the attack, had escaped unhurt.
Shrugging off the threat to his own life, he had said at the time that he would continue to "raise the slogan of Pakistan".
Election violence
The Mastung bombing was the latest — and deadliest — of a string of attacks targeting politically exposed persons ahead of the July 25 election.
Earlier today, a blast targeted former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu. While Durrani remained safe, four people were killed and 32 others injured in the attack.
Last night, two people had been injured in a blast near BAP's election office in Khuzdar.
On July 10, a suicide blast had killed Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and 19 others in Peshawar's Yaktoot area. The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which had also claimed responsibility for 2012 attack that killed Haroon's father, Bashir Bilour.
On July 7, at least seven people, including a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), were injured when a convoy came under a bomb attack in Bannu.
Earlier this month, an attack on a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate's office in North Waziristan's Razmak tehsil had injured 10.
Additional reporting by Ismail Sasoli.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (18)
Voilence return to Pakistan. Sadly. Our law enforcement agencies need to answer.
So sorry for the victims and their families. It is obvious that enemies of Pakistan are trying to disrupt the elections and put off people from voting for theirs and their childrens destiny. It seems a narrative is trying to be built to then question the outcome of the election to promote destabilisation in the country for the future. We cannot let the enemies win. I hope CJP will authorise protection for candidates and their followers and that there is increased deployment of security forces across the country asap.
Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. We feel very sorry for the loss of their innocent lives.
The enemy is extremely frustrated after their master plan was foiled in Baluchistan. Bad news for them: Pakistanis are aware and united.
Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon.
No one responsible for security of common Pakistani?
How come this deadly violence against innocent people have resurfaced when Elections are around the corner??? A big question for our law-enforcement agencies?
Rest in Peace, my Pakistani brother.
My condolences to the families of the bereaved.
@Human - When Talibans are claiming responsibility, than you know the enemy, isn't it ?
Please stop this violence and blood shed of innocent people. Our LEAs should be PROACTIVE than being REACTIVE!
Those who are meant to protect us should come forward and take responsibility...they feel non existent
Very sad news. RIP
After a prolonged period of relative calm in the country these blasts now occurring with alarming frequency. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies & NACTA need to do everything possible to ensure no further loss of innocent lives
Now this fourth attack, their attempt to derail election program. ECP must sit and think again about election campaign in Baluchistan and tribal area.
RIP legend.
Pakistan Zindabad Balochistan Zindabad
Enemies in full force, stay united and strong. Pakistan strong.
it is sad .
Pakistan is paying a very high price of war on terror.