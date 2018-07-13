DAWN.COM

Mastung bombing: 128 dead, over 200 injured in deadliest attack since APS, IS claims responsibility

AFP | Syed Ali ShahUpdated July 13, 2018

A man mourns over a dead body of his family member who was killed in the bomb attack, at a mortuary in Quetta on Friday. — AP
A man mourns over a dead body of his family member who was killed in the bomb attack, at a mortuary in Quetta on Friday. — AP
A senior citizen injured in the blast is brought to a Quetta hospital following the blast. —AFP
A senior citizen injured in the blast is brought to a Quetta hospital following the blast. —AFP
A victim of the blast is brought to a hospital in Quetta. —AFP
A victim of the blast is brought to a hospital in Quetta. —AFP
A victim of the bomb blast being shifted to a stretcher after being brought to a hospital in Quetta. —AFP
A victim of the bomb blast being shifted to a stretcher after being brought to a hospital in Quetta. —AFP
A man is brought to a hospital in Quetta following the bomb blast at an election rally in Mastung. —AFP
A man is brought to a hospital in Quetta following the bomb blast at an election rally in Mastung. —AFP
A victim is brought to a hospital in Quetta following the attack. —AFP
A victim is brought to a hospital in Quetta following the attack. —AFP
An injured man brought to a hospital in Quetta. —AFP
An injured man brought to a hospital in Quetta. —AFP

At least 128 people, including politician Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and more than 200 injured in a deadly suicide blast in Balochistan's Mastung district on Friday afternoon, Balochistan Home Minister Agha Umar Bangulzai told DawnNewsTV late evening.

The militant Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency. The attack is the deadliest since the 2014 carnage at Peshawar's Army Public School.

"Mir Siraj Raisani succumbed to his wounds while he was being shifted to Quetta," Bangulzai had told AFP earlier.

Balochistan's Civil Defence Director Aslam Tareen as well as Bangulzai had both confirmed earlier that the blast was the result of a suicide attack.

Provincial officials said an unidentified attacker had targeted a corner meeting organised by Siraj, a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate for PB-35 (Mastung). Senior provincial official Saeed Jamali said the bomber detonated his explosives in the middle of the compound where the political meeting was taking place.

Senior Vice-President of BAP Sarfaraz Bugti has condoled Nawabzada Siraj's death.

The army chief also issued a statement condemning the attack.

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani

The younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Siraj had been chief of the Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz (BMM), formed by Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani in the 1970s, till June this year.

He had recently merged BMM with the newly-formed BAP.

He was contesting PB-35 (Mastung) for the 2018 elections against his own brother, Nawab Aslam Raisani, who is contesting as an independent.

Siraj's teenage son, Hakmal Raisani, had been killed in a grenade attack on his vehicle in the same district in 2011. Siraj, who had been present inside the vehicle at the time of the attack, had escaped unhurt.

Shrugging off the threat to his own life, he had said at the time that he would continue to "raise the slogan of Pakistan".

Election violence

The Mastung bombing was the latest — and deadliest — of a string of attacks targeting politically active persons ahead of the July 25 election.

Earlier today, a blast targeted former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu. While Durrani remained safe, four people were killed and 32 others injured in the attack.

Last night, two people had been injured in a blast near BAP's election office in Khuzdar.

On July 10, a suicide blast had killed Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and 19 others in Peshawar's Yaktoot area. The attack was claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which had also claimed responsibility for 2012 attack that killed Haroon's father, Bashir Bilour.

On July 7, at least seven people, including a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), were injured when a convoy came under a bomb attack in Bannu.

Earlier this month, an attack on a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate's office in North Waziristan's Razmak tehsil had injured 10.

Following the attacks, activists called for authorities to remain vigilant to protect candidates during the final days of the campaign season.

"The Pakistani authorities have a duty to protect the rights of all Pakistanis during this election period ─ their physical security and their ability to express their political views freely, regardless of which party they belong to," said Omar Waraich, deputy South Asia director at Amnesty International.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also sought a detailed briefing from the National Counterterrorism Authority (Nacta) on the threats faced by politicians and candidates.

Deadly district

Situated at a distance of 54km southeast of Quetta, Mastung has been a frequent site of deadly bombings targeting civilians.

In May 2017, 28 people were killed and over 40 others injured in an explosion near a local seminary in Mastung, which targeted the convoy of then deputy chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

In 2014, more than two dozen people were killed and several injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a bus carrying Shia pilgrims.

In 2012, 19 people were killed and 25 others injured after three passenger buses were struck by an explosion in Mastung's Dringarh area. A remotely-triggered bomb had hit a convoy of three buses and set one of them ablaze.

Additional reporting by Ismail Sasoli.

Sohail
Jul 13, 2018 04:49pm

Voilence return to Pakistan. Sadly. Our law enforcement agencies need to answer.

Neo
Jul 13, 2018 05:18pm

So sorry for the victims and their families. It is obvious that enemies of Pakistan are trying to disrupt the elections and put off people from voting for theirs and their childrens destiny. It seems a narrative is trying to be built to then question the outcome of the election to promote destabilisation in the country for the future. We cannot let the enemies win. I hope CJP will authorise protection for candidates and their followers and that there is increased deployment of security forces across the country asap.

Aman
Jul 13, 2018 05:30pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. We feel very sorry for the loss of their innocent lives.

Human
Jul 13, 2018 05:36pm

The enemy is extremely frustrated after their master plan was foiled in Baluchistan. Bad news for them: Pakistanis are aware and united.

Raja Abbas
Jul 13, 2018 05:46pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon.

Sanam
Jul 13, 2018 05:46pm

No one responsible for security of common Pakistani?

Umar Makhdumi
Jul 13, 2018 05:48pm

How come this deadly violence against innocent people have resurfaced when Elections are around the corner??? A big question for our law-enforcement agencies?

sqb
Jul 13, 2018 05:55pm

Rest in Peace, my Pakistani brother.

Vinod Narang
Jul 13, 2018 05:56pm

My condolences to the families of the bereaved.

Babu
Jul 13, 2018 06:06pm

@Human - When Talibans are claiming responsibility, than you know the enemy, isn't it ?

Sanity
Jul 13, 2018 06:14pm

Please stop this violence and blood shed of innocent people. Our LEAs should be PROACTIVE than being REACTIVE!

SA
Jul 13, 2018 06:14pm

Those who are meant to protect us should come forward and take responsibility...they feel non existent

Zulfi
Jul 13, 2018 06:29pm

Very sad news. RIP

After a prolonged period of relative calm in the country these blasts now occurring with alarming frequency. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies & NACTA need to do everything possible to ensure no further loss of innocent lives

naji
Jul 13, 2018 06:36pm

Now this fourth attack, their attempt to derail election program. ECP must sit and think again about election campaign in Baluchistan and tribal area.

Zain
Jul 13, 2018 06:46pm

RIP legend.

Pakistan Zindabad Balochistan Zindabad

Daanish
Jul 13, 2018 07:05pm

Enemies in full force, stay united and strong. Pakistan strong.

ramachandra
Jul 13, 2018 07:09pm

it is sad .

Saba
Jul 13, 2018 07:12pm

Pakistan is paying a very high price of war on terror.

sumaiya
Jul 13, 2018 07:23pm

Feeling so bad my condolences with victims families

Imran Ghumman
Jul 13, 2018 07:25pm

Very sad indeed....may the departed soul rest in eternal peace

Tigre
Jul 13, 2018 07:35pm

@Neo ... Enemies of Pakistan or cavemen?

Tigre
Jul 13, 2018 07:36pm

@Sanam .... Is that a rhetorical question?

Anthony
Jul 13, 2018 07:38pm

@Sanity ... It takes an entire country to stop a war. It citizens don't get involved it can't stop.

Ayesha
Jul 13, 2018 07:43pm

Terrorists have had Pakistan at gun-point for the last 40 years. Countless Pakistanis have been martyred in this war. Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been worst hit by terrorism. I extend my condolences to Nawab Siraj Raisani's family. I request the Govt of Pakistan to provide security to all the candidates who are at risk. As civilians we feel utterly powerless in the face of Taliban. Having grown up in the stifling dictatorship of the 2000s, democracy is not something we take for granted. Karachi, at least, has become a lot safer in the last few years. We have not had any pahiyya jaam since 2016 at least. During my Emergency Medicine rotation, when I got done with my night shift at 12am, I would ride a Careem home all alone. Countless women doctors have benefited from the return of peace to Karachi. Our hours are long and unpredictable and driving in Karachi, a nightmare. I really hope that the same safety reaches Balochistan and KPK.

shafayat hussain bhat
Jul 13, 2018 07:46pm

Such an unfortunate tragic incident

Davangere
Jul 13, 2018 07:48pm

@Daanish by saying this, you have to console. Ground reality is different

Huma
Jul 13, 2018 07:48pm

:( very sad day.

MONIER
Jul 13, 2018 07:51pm

Certainly this act of violence should be condemned by all in Pakistan.

zunaira
Jul 13, 2018 07:52pm

if only our security agencies are more focused on the real threats than doing crack downs on political workers

Sanity
Jul 13, 2018 07:52pm

What is going on! Please stop this madness!!!

Ali
Jul 13, 2018 07:53pm

Unbelievable

Rameshwar
Jul 13, 2018 07:53pm

very sad news .

Gohar
Jul 13, 2018 07:56pm

@Neo very well said. We cannot allow these terrorist to disrupt our country. Continue sealing the border, have our intelligence agency hunt and track them down and life needs to go on.

SMN
Jul 13, 2018 08:04pm

Feel very sorry....

BhaRAT
Jul 13, 2018 08:07pm

That’s so sad he was such a patriotic Pakistan like rest of 70 martrys

Shridhar Subrahmanyam
Jul 13, 2018 08:08pm

What kind of monsters are these? Killing innocents in droves before elections to the Parliament. What are the police and the Army doing? How can this barbarity go on and on?

Nadeem
Jul 13, 2018 08:09pm

@Sanity i just read this now, so next time be more specific and do so quickly...

Sher
Jul 13, 2018 08:12pm

What are the intelligence agencies doing? I think they are only good at their own people's surveillance but not of the enemies. They should be scraped as they have failed big time. Without them, the public would pay no bigger price than as we have been witnessing right now.

Dia
Jul 13, 2018 08:14pm

@Human what a joke in the name of Human. Should you be pitied or ignored?

alam
Jul 13, 2018 08:19pm

The utter failure of law enforcement agencies. It's very sad, innocent people are dying a very brutal death.

Ejaz
Jul 13, 2018 08:22pm

Very very sad manzoor pashteen song is correct.

Jaffer sheriff
Jul 13, 2018 08:29pm

Seventy percent budget is eaten by the security forces without much output or performance.

s.r.reddy
Jul 13, 2018 08:33pm

RIP

shohib
Jul 13, 2018 08:34pm

wow

Kkl
Jul 13, 2018 08:51pm

World class military and most advanced spy agency cannot safeguard common people

Alba
Jul 13, 2018 08:51pm

Man's inhumanity to Man makes countless thousands mourn. - Robert Burns

MUKUL
Jul 13, 2018 08:53pm

@Human enemy has injured and killed wake up and move to education and peace - that is the only right tribute to pay to those innocent people affected

Shafiq Shah
Jul 13, 2018 09:07pm

Not a good idea of holding corner meetings. We are loosing our sons of Pakistan. Please hold meetings in secured and fully searched areas.

D Patel
Jul 13, 2018 09:10pm

Even this gruesome event will pass like so many such events in past for so many years. It is time for people to console themselves by looking outside for the reasons and stop thinking of military action as being the only solution. It is time for people to do some soul searching, take some ownership and make government work hard on humanistic education system.

MYRESPONSE
Jul 13, 2018 09:13pm

RIP That is terrible.

rk
Jul 13, 2018 09:41pm

@Jaffer sheriff its really a very sensible comment

Krishna Bhargav
Jul 13, 2018 09:41pm

My apologies.... I confused Mustang to the car... Should have read the article in full.... Very disturbing and sorry for the loss... Strength to the survivers

Kevin
Jul 13, 2018 09:52pm

Very sad to hear

