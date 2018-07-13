COAS confirms death sentence of 12 'hardcore terrorists'

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences of 12 "hardcore terrorists" sentenced by military courts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The convicts "were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism" including attacks on security and law enforcement agencies, destruction of an educational institution and a telephone exchange, as well as killing of civilians.

The convicts included those also involved in attacking the Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan jails.

"On the whole, they were involved in killing of 99 persons, including seven civilians, 92 armed forces, Frontier Constabulary and police officials and injuring 58 others," a press release by ISPR said, adding that arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

Six other convicts have been awarded imprisonment, it said.

Details of each case as provided by ISPR is as follows:

Ghani Rehman s/o Fazal Rehman: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan jails, which resulted in deaths of two police officials along with four prisoners and injuries to 21 others. The convict was also involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in death of captain Fasih Babar Amin along with three soldiers and caused injuries to 12 others. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Abdul Ghazi s/o Sabeel Khan: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in deaths of Lt col Muhammad Yousaf, Havildar Habib Gul, havaldar Muhammad Tahir and three other soldiers and injuries to two others. The convict confessed to his offence before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Zia ur Rehman s/o Peer Zada and Javid Khan s/o Noor Zada: Both the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in killing of retired Major Khairul Haseeb, superintendent of police (Elite Force Bannu) and seven other police officials. The convicts confessed to their offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Zubair s/o Nawab Shah: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of captain Safer Khan, assistant district officer Karim Khan, naib subedar Muhammad Fayaz, naib subedar Fazal Wahid and 17 other soldiers. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Umar Nawaz s/o Khaliqur Rehman: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of subedar Said Karim, subedar Shoukat, naib subedar Akhtar Munir, 11 other soldiers and two civilians and injuries to 16 others. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Sajid Khan s/o Sher Rehman: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of subedar Janas Khan, naib subedar Kamran Khan, havaldar Sajid Khan and eight other soldiers and injuries to two other soldiers. The convict was also involved in destruction of a telephone exchange and an educational institution. He confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Haibat Khan s/o Nadar Khan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of naib subedar Ali Amir, havaldar Badshah Khan and 13 other soldiers. He was also involved in collecting funds for illegal activities. He confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Ahmed Shah s/o Lal Gul. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of civilian Mian Mushtaq, former nazim of Awami National Party, subedar Sahib Gul Afridi and retired havaldar Namoos Khan. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Baz Muhammad s/o Lal Said: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of two soldiers. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Momeen Khan s/o Noor Haleem Shah: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in death of three police officials and injuries to another official as well as kidnapping of three others. He was also found in possession of fire arms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Suleman Bahadur s/o Gul Bahadur Khan: The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces as well as firing on the houses of civilians, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of fire arms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.