Flight carrying Nawaz, Maryam on last leg of journey home takes off from Abu Dhabi

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif on board their flight. Photo: PML-N KP Secretary

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz took off from Abu Dhabi for Lahore shortly after 6pm on the last leg of their journey home from London.

Their flight, Etihad Airways flight EY243, earlier scheduled to land at 6.15pm local time at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, took off from Abu Dhabi at 6.02pm PST after it suffered a nearly three-hour delay. It is now expected to land shortly before 9pm PST.

The flight's progress can be tracked live over here.

An airport official, when approached by our correspondent, had stated the reason for the hold-up in Abu Dhabi as a delay in an Etihad flight arriving from Bangkok, which was supposed to fly EY243's passengers to Lahore.

The father-daughter duo will likely be arrested on their arrival at Lahore airport, from where they are expected to be taken to Islamabad by helicopter and moved to Adiala jail. The state has also provisioned for the eventuality of the flight being diverted to Islamabad in case of 'inclement weather'.

Cellphone services have been suspended in certain parts of Lahore in anticipation of their arrival, and contingents of Rangers have been deployed at and around Lahore Airport.

Nawaz speaks to reporters

While waiting at the Abu Dhabi airport for his flight home, Nawaz has spoken to reporters from various news organisations over the phone.

During the call, Nawaz wondered how a flight "that is never late" has been delayed today and urged people to "think about who delayed this flight and why."

When asked if he believes that returning to Pakistan in the current "tense" situation is a good idea, Nawaz said that he knows what the situation in the country is like.

"I know I have been handed a 10-year sentence and Maryam has been given seven years in jail, but we are returning because this country's fate needs to change — we need to change it."

"The media also needs be brave and take a stand in the face of it all," Nawaz said, adding that the media's freedom is being curbed today because "they see that this nation has risen and the media is rising and they are afraid. Why else would they do all this?"

"What is happening in this country today, what is happening in Lahore, raises questions regarding the elections. No other province is facing the situation we see in Lahore: hundreds of our party workers have been arrested; people are being pressured into switching loyalties. All of this forms a question mark on the credibility of the election," Nawaz said.

"I am not afraid of being arrested. If I was, why would I be coming back? It does not matter if NAB or the people who have sent NAB personnel arrest me from here [Abu Dhabi] or from Lahore. I am ready for it," Nawaz said.

Call for support

Earlier, in a video message, tweeted by Maryam, the former premier had urged his followers to stand with him when he arrives and "change the fate of the country".

"The country is at a critical juncture right now," Nawaz said in the recording. "I have done what I could. I am aware that I have been sentenced to 10 years [in prison] and I will be taken to a jail cell straight away — but I want the Pakistani nation to know that I am doing this for you."

نواز شریف نے اپنا فرض نبھا دیا۔ اب آپ کی باری ہے ! pic.twitter.com/TqG2evM0wn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2018

Solemn farewell

Mayam had taken to Twitter to post pictures of scenes in London ahead of the father-daughter duo's departure.

In one picture, the father and daughter were seen bidding farewell to Kulsoom Nawaz, who is said to be comatose and admitted at a London hospital.

Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups. pic.twitter.com/ge17Al5gfY — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2018

بہادر باپ کی بہادر بیٹی اس قوم کے مستقبل ک جنگ لڑنے آرہی ہے #حاضر_وطن_کی_خاطر pic.twitter.com/LN6hnbPh2d — ZM (@ZeshanMalick) July 12, 2018

Sentenced for corruption

The two PML-N leaders are returning to Pakistan to face a prison sentence handed out on July 6 by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case, in which the judge ruled that Nawaz, Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar own assets beyond known income. They were respectively handed jail sentences of 10, seven and one year each.

Maryam was given 7 years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and 1 year for non-cooperation with the bureau. These sentences will also run concurrently; she will serve 7 years in total.

According to the verdict, she "aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father". "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus," read the judgement.

Nawaz, who was in London with his wife and children when the verdict was announced, said he is returning to Pakistan from London to fulfil his pledge to "honour the vote".

Addressing a party conference in London with Maryam by his side, Sharif said he has decided to return to the country "despite seeing the bars of prison in front of my eyes".

"Is there any Pakistani who has had three generations of his family go through an accountability process only to find out that no corruption was ever done?" he asked during the presser that was broadcast live on Facebook.

Sharif also criticised the court's decision to sentence his daughter to a seven-year term in jail, saying those who did so "did not even remember in their hate what stature daughters have in Pakistan".